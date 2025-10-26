 FG Decries Slow Pace of Work on Lambata–Lapai–Bida Road

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed the immediate mobilisation of additional equipment and personnel to speed up rehabilitation works on the Lambata–Lapai–Bida Road in Niger State, following the prolonged delay of the project.

Umahi, gave the order during an inspection visit to the site yesterday, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor over the level of work done so far.

The 124.8 kilometre road project, awarded several years ago, was divided into two phases by the current administration, with phase one covering 92 kilometres from Lambata to Agai, valued at N39 billion.

Initially designed to last 24 months, the completion period was extended by another 24 months due to delays. Phase two, which covers the most critical section from Agai to Bida, is yet to be awarded.

The minister who was represented on the inspection by the director Highways in the North Central, Salihu Ahmed, conveyed the minister’s displeasure on the rate of the work.

He said: “The mobilisation is not enough. You can’t explain what you are doing here. You have to bring more machines to this site. The minister directed that palliative works should be ongoing so that we won’t continue to have gridlocks on this road. But as it stands, you are only working on two locations.”

Ahmed said the ministry would ‘re-scope’ the project to determine the extent of work required on the uncompleted section and ensure rapid progress.

“The contractor needs to mobilise more equipment to the site and let us have free movement of vehicles. Failure to do so, in the next one or two weeks, we will see action,” he added.

The Project Manager of CGC Nigeria, Fan Bo, assured that the company would mobilise more equipment within days to intensify work and ease movement on the route.

“Please do not worry. We promise to bring more machines and mobilise fully in the next few days,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Director of Construction at the Niger State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Development, Nasir Ahmed, said the minister’s directive was aimed at ensuring free vehicular movement and reducing frequent accidents along the busy corridor.

“This is a follow-up to the Niger State governor’s efforts. The minister wants serious action so that there will be no more gridlocks or accidents on this road,” he said.

He urged motorists, especially truck drivers, to remain patient and cooperate with the contractors during the construction period.

“Their impatience causes a lot of the nuisances we see. They should be patient and follow instructions so that work can progress smoothly,” he advised.

Meanwhile, on the minister’s directive, the delegation paid a condolence visit to the District Head of Essa in Katcha Local Government Area, Muhammad Daud, over a recent tanker explosion that claimed several lives along the route.

The district head appreciated the visit but expressed concern over recurring accidents. He urged road safety officials to clamp down on individuals who hang or sleep on moving heavy-duty vehicles, describing the practice as dangerous and unacceptable.