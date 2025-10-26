  • Sunday, 26th October, 2025

Ekiti 2026: Govs Ododo, Okpebholo to Lead APC Primary Election Committee

Nigeria | 18 minutes ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday appointed Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, as chairman of the Primary Election Committee for Monday’s consensus primary election in Ekiti State.

The National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, in a letter addressed to the state chairperson of the party, also said the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, would serve as the deputy chairperson of the committee.

According to the party, other members of the committee are Nikky Ejezie, Elis Abraham, Rufus Bature, Latif Ibirogba, Chibuzor Agu, Gabriel Oyibode, Hope Dike, Shehu Dange and Taiwo Sunmonu, who will serve as secretary of the committee.

“The secretariat of the congress committee will continue to serve as the secretariat to the committee on the consensus mode of primary,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Chairperson for the governorship primary delegate election in Ekiti State, Jarret Tenebe, has disclosed that 480 persons are not eligible to participate in the exercise, as they are not financial members of the party.

Tenebe, who addressed stakeholders at the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, said the intention of the committee was to conduct a seamless election free of rancour.

He said the persons are spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, the state chairperson of the APC, Sola Eleshin, had welcomed the committee to the state, expressing the readiness of the party to have a smooth conduct of the primary election.

The delegate election, which is currently ongoing across the 16 local government areas of the state, would affirm the candidature of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is the sole aspirant for the primary taking place on Monday.

