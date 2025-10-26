Agbakoba Backs Tinubu on Replacement of Service Chiefs Amid Coup Rumours, Says Decision Timely

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has backed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to replace the nation’s service chiefs, describing it as a wise and timely move, especially amid rumours of an alleged coup plot.

President Tinubu had on Friday announced major changes in the leadership of the armed forces as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security structure.

Speaking during a television interview at the weekend, Agbakoba said the president’s action showed firmness and decisiveness that were lacking in the previous administration.

“You have a president who is prepared to take tough decisions, and we know that he likes to take tough decisions,” Agbakoba said.

“I think he has done the right thing because his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, did not like to make such decisions and allowed his military team to stay far longer than they should have.

“You have a president who is prepared to take tough decisions, and we know that he likes to take tough decisions,” Agbakoba said.

“I think he has done the right thing because his predecessor, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, did not like to make such decisions and allowed his military team to stay far longer than they should have.”

Reports had linked the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary events on October 1 to an alleged coup attempt. But the Defence Headquarters dismissed the claims, saying the cancellation had no connection to any coup plot.

The former president of the NBA said the timing of the president’s decision was appropriate and showed leadership at a critical moment.

“So, if it is indeed true that there was a rumoured coup, I think he (Tinubu) acted sensibly by doing exactly what he had done,” he said.