Statistics Favour Super Eagles against Gabon in WCQ Playoff

Gabon coach, Thierry Mouyouma will be worried ahead of the Panthers’ 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on November 13, given his poor record against Africa’s top 10 teams in the Fifa rankings.

Africa’s top 10 currently comprise Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Mali, Cameroon and South Africa.

Since his appointment in October 2023, Mouyouma has yet to beat any of these countries, recording four defeats and one draw.

In an international friendly against Senegal in March 2024, Gabon were defeated 3-0, before losing 1-0 to the Elephants during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Heavy losses followed against Morocco’s Atlas Lions in Afcon qualifying, with 4-1 and 5-1 scorelines.

The only time the Panthers avoided defeat under Mouyouma was in a goalless draw against Ivory Coast in September 2025.

These statistics highlight Gabon’s struggles against Africa’s elite teams since Mouyouma took charge.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will be aiming to extend their 36-year unbeaten record against Gabon when the two sides clash for a spot in the World Cup playoff final.

In nine previous meetings, the Super Eagles have won five and drawn three, with their only defeat coming in a World Cup qualifier on June 25, 1989.

At the Stade Omnisports President Omar Bongo in Libreville, Vicoise Ondenot and Michael Minico gave Gabon a two-goal half-time lead, before Samson Siasia pulled one back for Nigeria in the 57th minute.