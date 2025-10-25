Regina, Ned Nwoko: Beset by Marital Crisis

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

One of Nigeria’s most talked-about unions, which is the marriage between actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has been in the news lately for not so palatable reasons. In the wake of the crisis rocking their marriage, both parties have taken to social media to level scathing accusations against each other.

While Regina accused her husband of repeatedly assaulting her and claimed she could no longer endure the alleged abuse, the 64-year-old lawmaker countered, alleging that the 25-year-old actress was addicted to drugs and had destroyed his property under the influence, thus prompting diverse public opinions.

A viral video, which showed Regina Daniels, in distress, saying “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much” has since made the rounds. What truly went wrong?! Is she really into drugs and alcohol as alleged by Ned?

Regina Daniels, who married Nwoko in 2019, as his sixth wife, has often been in the public eye alongside the politician and businessman. This was a union supposedly consummated on “love” as both parties had claimed. The marriage, marked by a 40-year age gap, has long drawn public attention, debate and made several headlines.

Their marriage, which now appears to be facing one of its most turbulent moments, with the recent development, brings to mind an article first published at the beginning of their marriage, some six years ago, titled “Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels: We Fell in Love and Got Married Within Three Weeks.“

The article noted that observers had trolled Regina for marrying Ned for his money. The actress then replied to critics to see her as an adult who is capable of making decision of her choice. At the time, Ned even dismissed claims that the marriage was orchestrated by Regina’s mother.

“Actually, some people thought that I met her through her mother or someone. No. We met, fell in love and we got married within three weeks,’’ he said. Regina on her part, said she doesn’t think she could have married anyone within her age bracket because she is quite a stubborn person.

She at the time claimed that when she made up her mind to marry Ned, she was more worried about what her family members would say and not what Nigerians had to say.

“The only thing I was worried about then was how we are going to tell my family. I didn’t think about the outside or anything; it was just my family. I don’t think I would have married somebody of my age because I am quite stubborn, very, very stubborn. My head is not down,’’ she said.

Regina Daniels became a popular face in Nollywood after she featured in ‘Dumebi goes to school’ alongside star actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie. She played the role of Dumebi’s best friend. Regina has gone ahead to feature in a good number of movies and acted opposite several Nollywood stars.

The last couple of days have seen the couple beset in marital controversy, leaving many to ask if the marriage has come to an end. Regina Daniels walked down the aisle with the wealthy lawyer in a traditional ceremony a few months ago.

Though low-key, the traditional wedding ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State, with celebrities in attendance. That was after a traditional introduction ceremony held quietly in Regina Daniels’ family compound in Asaba, Delta State.

The news was quite rife then that the young movie star and her billionaire businessman had secretly tied the knot. As it seemed, not a few had doubted the veracity of the gist of Regina’s romance with Ned. It became a very big issue of public interest in April 20019 after the news circulated further.

“Both Regina and Ned did not deny the rumor even as it dominated the blogosphere and social media space. There was further confirmation with Regina seen displaying opulence nestled in expensive cars, wristwatches and mansions and being flown in a private jet.

“On few occasions, she was spotted cruising around Abuja in a red Ferrari. Late in March 2019, Regina set tongues wagging after she showed off a Rolex wristwatch she bought for over N3 million. In the same month, the ‘Dumebi in School’ actress shared pictures of a house she bought for her mother and two Mercedes-Benz cars she acquired. She had earlier flaunted a new Brabus G Wagon, all supposedly courtesy of the billionaire.

“One could then imagine the reaction that greeted keen observers and their followers seeing pictures of the “couple” trend online when they stepped out for the first time at an event.” Regina enjoyed all the glitz associated with befriending the billionaire businessman and politician, Ned. Their marriage, as it seems, is no longer looking like one of the tales from Nollywood anymore.