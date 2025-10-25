LSSC Partners Africa School Games as Lagos Schools Shine at Maiden Edition

The Lagos State Sports Commission and the organisers of the Africa School Games have resolved to strengthen their partnership for talent discovery and development in the state, following the successful completion of the inaugural edition of the games in Lagos.

About 11 schools in Lagos took part in the three-day tournament, which featured spirited competitions in swimming, athletics, and football in the U-11, U-13, and U-15 categories. The British International School hosted the inaugural edition, with other schools like Grange School, St Savoiurs School, RiverBank School, Supreme Education Foundation, and Avi-Cenna featuring prominently.

The event was championed by sports enthusiasts, Dr Seun Akinbohun, Dr Busola Tejumola, and Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, who envision a structured school sports ecosystem built on three pillars: continental competition, talent identification, and ecosystem building.

Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, noted that the Africa School Games exemplifies the state’s resolve for talent development and inclusive scouting.

“We know that schools provide a better environment for talents to be discovered and nurtured. This is a private initiative, but during the course of the partnership, we did make sure that the path of inclusivity isn’t left out, so we have our public schools being part of this,” Fatodu said.

“I am particularly impressed that the inaugural edition was successfully managed, and I am confident that the subsequent ones will engage more schools across the continent.”

The organisers also acknowledged the state’s effort in ensuring the success of the initiative.

“With Lagos State, we know of the Ibile Games and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s passion to drive youth empowerment through sports, and they have been amazing partners for us. Key endorsements came from Lagos State, and we are grateful for that,” one of the co-founders, Ope-Ajayi said.

Meanwhile, after three days of spirited competition in swimming, athletics, and football, the inaugural Africa School Games concluded with a dazzling display of talent and teamwork at the British International School, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, October 19.

The event brought together young athletes from 11 schools, competing across U-11, U-13, and U-15 categories. Beyond the medals and podium finishes, the Games highlighted the vast potential within Africa’s grassroots sports ecosystem.

Points were awarded based on medal performances, with several Lagos schools dominating the leaderboard. Hosts British International School, Grange School, RiverBank School, Supreme Education Foundation, and St Saviours School all featured prominently.

St Saviours emerged overall winners in the U-11 category with 1,042 points, while Grange School topped the U-13 category with 1,168 points. In the U-15 division, British International School and Grange School were tied at the top, each scoring 909 points.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural edition, the organisers have also expressed their readiness to welcome schools from other African countries in subsequent editions.

“Absolutely, that is our plan. We will definitely have swimming, athletics, and football. Next year, we will be ready to host the whole of Africa in Lagos. We are ready for as many that can come.

Reflecting on the success of the event, co-founder Aderoju Ope-Ajayi expressed pride in the athletes’ performances and revealed plans to expand the competition in future editions.

“The past three days have shown us the resilience and strength of these children. We’ve seen records broken in athletics and personal bests in swimming. We’re planning to scale up. While I’m not sure if we’ll add more sports, we will definitely welcome more schools from across Africa,” she said.

Ope-Ajayi added that although schools from Uganda, Kenya, and Ghana had expressed interest, logistical challenges prevented their participation this year.

“Next year, we’re ready to host the whole of Africa in Lagos,” she affirmed.