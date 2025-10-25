Ihezuo, Okoronkwo Give Falcons 2-0 Win over Bénin’s Amazons

Two first half goals from Forwards Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo gave reigning African champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons a 2-0 win over their Bénin Republic counterparts in the first leg of their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, first leg in Lome, Togo.

The Super Falcons started strongly with Rasheedat Ajibade’s 6th minute lob over the Amazons’ goalkeeper Ogoun which was denied by the woodwork, while Folashade Ijamilusi’s strike two minutes later was parried away by Ogoun. The Beninise couldn’t hold on tight to their low block game plan as Deborah Abiodun weaved open a congested midfield with a pass to Chiwendu Ihezuo who excellently put the ball beyond the reach of the Beninise goalkeeper to give Nigeria the lead in the 23rd minute.

With the Super Falcons enjoying long spells of possession, dominating every department of the game, the Amazons had their first sight of Nigerian goal in the 36th minute when Moumouni connected to a pass on the byline and managed to get past Osinachi Ohale to strike at goal, only to be denied by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Deborah Abiodun was, once more, in her elements as she picked out Esther Okoronkwo with a defence-splitting pass, with the latter slotting home to double the lead for Nigeria before the stroke of halftime.

The Super Falcons were lucky not to concede in the closing stages of the first half, as Moumouni’s shot against the run of play struck the frame of the post to end the half 2-0 in favour of Nigeria. ‎ ‎

The second half proved tough for both teams following tactical adjustments and a number of substitutions. However, Nigeria soaked the pressure better, containing the pace of the Amazon wingers who stepped up with high intensity in their search for goals. ‎ ‎An in-swinger in the 90th minute unsettled the Nigerian defence, leaving Sadikou with a chance to head into the net but her effort was denied by Nnadozie.‎

‎The scoreline gives Nigeria the advantage ahead of the return leg billed for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday. ‎