Gov Bala Mohammed’s  Elder Brother Becomes First Emir of Duguri 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has been appointed and presented with a letter of appointment as the first Emir of Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) with a First Class status.

The letter of appointment was presented to the new Emir by a government team led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, at the palace in Duguri, yesterday.

After receiving the letter of appointment and subsequent turbaning and beating of the drum 24 times, he announced that he will be known, referred and addressed as Adamu Ahmed III throughout his reign.

While presenting the letter of appointment, the SSG, Hammayo reminded the Emir of the need to operate within the confine of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the relevant laws of the state especially the Chieftaincy Law 2025.

The SSG also told the Emir that he should be vigilant and cautious of the rules and regulations of administration as will be announced by the state government from time to time.

Hammayo, on behalf of the State Government, prayed for a successful reign saying, “The Governor directed us to advise you to rule the people in fairness, justice and without ethno-religious differences. Your focus should be unity and peaceful coexistence of the people in the Emirate.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Duguri, Adamu Ahmed III, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Governor for the honour done to the family for the realization of the long-awaited dream.

According to him, “Today history has been made, our dream has been realised, our forefathers dreamt of this day, we are grateful to Allah that we are alive to witness this great and historic day.”

He solicited for continued support for the administration in the state as it strives to make life easy and bearable for the teeming population of the state.

The new Emir added that the government has done a great deal in ensuring that there was peace and peaceful coexistence in the State just as it has embarked on developmental projects and programmes.

The Executive Chairperson of Alkaleri LGA, Comrade Hassan Garba Bajama, commended the governor for creating the Duguri Emirate assuring that his administration will continue to support the Emir in ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence in the Emirate.