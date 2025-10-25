Ebuka Partners Banky W On New Podcast, ‘MENtality with Ebuka’

Sunday Ehigiator

Popular television host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has teamed up with award-winning musician and actor Banky Wellington (Banky W) to launch a new podcast titled ‘MENtality with Ebuka’, a bold and refreshing space designed to explore what it means to be a man in modern Nigeria.

Set to premiere on October 28, 2025, the podcast blends personal storytelling, cultural reflection, and research-based insight to challenge stereotypes, question societal expectations, and redefine masculinity for a new generation.

Recorded in a relaxed, beer-parlour-style setting, MENtality with Ebuka encourages open, vulnerable conversations among men; addressing topics such as emotional health, fatherhood, relationships, societal pressure, and identity.

“Too often, men feel pressured to fit into outdated moulds of masculinity. We are creating a space where men can speak honestly about who they are; their struggles, fears, and growth, without shame,” Wellington said.

Wellington, who joins as a co-host for the debut season, emphasised the importance of the project beyond gender lines.

“These conversations are not just for men. They’re for women, families, and communities who are all impacted by evolving gender norms. We hope that MENtality with Ebuka becomes a tool for understanding, empathy, and change,” he said.

Produced by She Tank Studios, the creative arm of The She Tank, in partnership with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), the podcast was executive-produced by Blessing Omakwu and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, with production by JM Films.

According to the Founder and CEO of The She Tank, Blessing Omakwu, the podcast’s mission aligns with her organisation’s broader goal of promoting gender equality.

“The She Tank believes gender equality cannot exist without rethinking masculinity. Conversations like these are vital to help men and women build healthier societies,” she noted.

The first season will feature a diverse lineup of high-profile guests, including Seun Kuti, Noble Igwe, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, Hermes Iyele, and Menisms podcast hosts Murewa and Michael Sonariwo, among others.

New episodes of MENtality with Ebuka will be released weekly on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms.