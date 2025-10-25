Amidst Osimhen’s Interest, Galatasaray President Warns Potential Suitors on Eagles Striker     

Galatasaray‘s President, Dursun Özbek has warned potential suitors that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is not available for sale.

The 26-year-old scored a brace at RAMS Park, becoming the first-ever Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games.

Osimhen’s performances have seen him earn plaudits from a lot of people, and he’s doing very well to justify the €75m paid on him.

The club’s president was in awe of the Nigerian’s performance against the Norwegians, and he was delighted that there was no release clause in Osimhen’s contract.

“Osimhen’s contract does not have an exit clause. He is extremely successful and will serve Galatasaray for many years,” the 76-year-old said in quotes revealed by Fanatik.

“It may be said that the amount we transferred (to Napoli) was high, but today the price of the football public service is low and the player’s value is much higher.

“Every footballer’s contract we make is very transparent. Contracts in accordance with the rules of TFF and UEFA. Our values that suit Galatasaray and our march to success will continue unchanged,” the Turk concluded.

The club’s vice president, Abdullah Kavukçu, also joined in to laud the former LOSC Lille striker for his brilliance in front of goal.

“There are players in the world worth €140m, but Osimhen is more talked about. They put in a bid much higher than ours in Naples, you can confirm.

“There’s been a lot of talk, we got it in the final. We had money like that, we got it! Galatasaray is a very big community.

“He’s worth it, and it’s been done. It’s not right to talk about this right now! We’ve seen what he’s doing in a game in the Champions League. We’re so happy he’s with us,” the 52-year-old concluded.