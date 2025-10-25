Access Holdings Records N2.5trn Gross Earnings, N320bn PBT in First Half

Access Holdings Plc yesterday, announced its half-year audited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025 (H1 2025).

In a statement yesterday, the Group’s gross earnings increased by 13.8 percent year-on-year to N2.5 trillion in H1 2025 from N2.2 trillion in H1 2024, while its profit before tax (PBT) dipped by 8.1 percent to N320.574 billion in the review period, compared with N348.922 billion in the comparable period of 2024.



Similarly, Access Holdings profit after tax dropped by 23.3 percent, from N281.327 billion as at H1 2024, to N215.916 billion.

In the statement signed by Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, Access Holdings stated that the results reflected the resilience of its business model, the diversification of its revenue streams, and the steady progress to the execution of our five-year strategic plan.



It attributed the gross earnings growth to the strong growth it recorded in interest income which increased by 38.9 percent year-on-year, to N2 trillion, from N1.5 billion in H1 2024.

In addition, its net interest income also increased by 91.8 percent year-on-year to N984.6 billion in H1 2025 from N513.4 billion in H1 2024.

Complementing this performance was a growth in net fees and commission income, which increased by 16.1 percent year-on-year to N237.7billion in H1 2025 from N204.7 billion in H1 2024.

“Key balance sheet indicators remain strong with total assets, customer deposits, loans and advances, and shareholders’ equity closing at N42.4 trillion, N22.9 trillion, N13.2 trillion N3.8 trillion respectively.

“The Banking group demonstrated resilient performance in H1 2025. Interest income grew by 38.7 percent year-on-year to N2 trillion in H1 2025 from N1.5 trillion in H1 2024. Net interest income increased by 85 percent, from N536.7 billion in H1 2024 to N992.7 billion in H1 2025,” it stated.

It revealed that its banking group subsidiaries contributed 65 percent to the Banking group’s PBT in H1 2025, stating that the results highlighted its journey towards sustainable performance and execution across key African and international markets.