  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

UBA, Renewvia Commission Solar Systems Across 25 Branches

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

In a significant stride toward deepening economic ties between Nigeria and Norway, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has partnered with Renewvia Solar Nigeria to deploy renewable energy solutions across 25 UBA branches in five Nigerian states.

The initiative was formalised at the official Ribbon Cutting ceremony held at the UBA Oba Akran 2 branch, Ikeja-Lagos Nigeria on Wednesday, by the Nordic Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Svein Bæra which followed a walkthrough of the Inverter/Battery Room and Operations by Renewvia Team.

This initiative reflects a growing commitment to sustainable investment and innovation, a key message emphasised by UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, during the recent Norway–Africa Business Summit held in Oslo, where he urged global partners to view Africa not as an aid destination, but as a continent of opportunity and enterprise. “Africa needs partners, not charity,” Elumelu stated in Oslo, calling for deeper collaboration built on mutual respect, entrepreneurship, and investment.

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Akinyemi, said, “At UBA, we believe sustainability is not just a responsibility but a key part of building Africa’s future. This project demonstrates how innovation and partnership can deliver lasting impact in terms of growth and advancement as well as reducing our carbon footprint, improving operational efficiency, and contributing to a cleaner environment. Continuing, he said, “We are proud to work with Renewvia Solar Nigeria, Incremental Energy Solutions, and Empower New Energy to make this vision a reality.”

On his part, the Managing Director, Renewvia Solar Nigeria Limited, Adebowale Dosunmu, said, “This partnership with UBA marks a major milestone in our mission to deliver reliable, clean energy to commercial and industrial clients across Nigeria. We are proud to support UBA’s leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.

The CEO, Incremental Energy Solutions (IES) Ltd, Oladipupo Omodara, who also spoke on the project, said, “We appreciate the cooperation and proactiveness of the UBA management team, whose support helped bring this remarkable project and partnership to life. We at IES are particularly pleased that this success reinforces our commitment to helping Africa claim its rightful place in global energy investment and technology deployment,” .

