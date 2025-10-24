Troops Foil Multiple Attacks in North-East, Eliminate 50 Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) thwarted terrorist attacks on multiple locations across its joint operations area in the early hours of yesterday.

A statement by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, noted that combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all locations.

Uba stated: “Between midnight and 0400 hours, the terrorists launched coordinated assaults on troops’ positions in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko, situated in Sector 1 (Borno State) and Sector 2 (Yobe State), respectively. In all instances, troops stood firm, fought gallantly and professionally repelled the attacks, dealing the terrorists a heavy, decisive, and bloody blow.

“The coordinated offensive response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK. The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Theatre Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops additional leverage and impetus to respond with overwhelming and lethal force.

“The combined ground and air efforts resulted in the neutralisation of over 50 terrorists across all locations.”

He added that troops also recovered 38 AK-47 rifles, seven PKT machine guns, five RPG tubes, two GPMGs, and several hand grenades, along with thousands of assorted belted and loose rounds of ammunition of various calibres.

“Additionally, over 70 of the wounded miscreants are still being pursued by ground troops supported by the Air Component in close coordination.

“Intelligence further revealed that the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo manoeuvred from the Cameroon axis, while those who attacked Katarko emerged from the Timbuktu Triangle — a known terrorist enclave.

“Some of the gallant troops were wounded in action but are in stable condition. Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists’ armed drones and RPG fire during the battle, especially in Mafa and Dikwa, where part of the defences was momentarily breached,” the statement read.

The military high command has commended the gallantry, doggedness, and renewed commitment of the troops.

It added that the troops’ steadfast performance reaffirms the military’s unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against all threats, especially with the introduction of additional personnel and critical combat enablers into the theatre.