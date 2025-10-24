Tinubu to Amupitan: Serve with Integrity, Beyond Reproach, Anambra Poll Your Test

•Charges him to ensure public trust in nation’s electoral process

•New INEC chair vows to defend constitution, reform electoral system

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, charged the new Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, to serve with integrity beyond reproach.

Speaking at the swearing-in of Amupitan as the sixth substantive chairman of INEC at Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, Tinubu declared that his first litmus test would be the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

Amupitan pledged to defend the Nigerian constitution and the electoral system.

The president told the new INEC head, “Your nomination and the subsequent confirmation by the senate are a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you by both the executive and the legislative arms of government.

“This significant achievement marks the beginning of a challenging, yet rewarding journey, and I trust that you will approach your responsibility with the highest level of integrity, dedication and patriotism.”

Tinubu stated that the country had been on a path of democratic governance and learning since 1999, with notable achievements in the strengthening of various institutions.

He stated, “Our democracy has come a long way in 25 years. We have consolidated and strengthened our democratic institutions, particularly in electoral systems, through innovations and reforms.

“We have learned a great deal along the way and have improved significantly from where we were many years ago. We must now remain committed to the principles that underpin democracy in a complex and multifaceted society.

“The electoral process is a vital part of a democracy that grants the people the exclusive right to choose their leaders and shape their future. To ensure that our democracy continues to flourish, the integrity of our electoral process must be beyond reproach.”

Stating that the governorship election on November 8 in Anambra State would serve as a litmus test for Amupitan, Tinubu asked the new leadership of the electoral commission to brace up for the challenge.

He said, “It is important that our elections are free, fair and credible. We must consistently improve our electoral process, addressing the challenges of yesterday and innovating for today and tomorrow.

“To maintain public trust in the election, electoral integrity must be protected. All aspects of the process – from registration to campaigning, the media access, voting and counting should be transparent, non–violent and credible.”

Tinubu added, “No electoral system is flawless, but since elections are vital to a nation’s future, it is essential to continually strengthen electoral institutions, ensuring that they are robust, resilient and safeguarded against artificial setback.

“I, therefore, charge you, Professor Amupitan, as you take on this important assignment to protect the integrity of our electoral process and strengthen the institutional capacity of INEC.”

The 58-year-old academic outlined his plans to reform Nigeria’s electoral system, strengthen institutional independence, and rebuild public trust in the commission at the screening.

In an interview with newsmen after his inauguration, Amupitan pledged to defend the constitution and Nigerian laws as they relate to the electoral system.

He stated, “So, I will reaffirm what I have just taken, that I’m going to defend the constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as far as it relates to the electoral system, and like the president said, I was given a clear charge to ensure credible, fair and free election.

“Not just that, I will ensure that that is done. I’m also going to engage all the stakeholders, because no matter how you set the barometer and the level of success, you still need all the stakeholders to be able to succeed.”

The swearing-in ceremony followed the senate’s confirmation of Amupitan’s nomination on October 16. He succeeded Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure ran from 2015 to 2025.