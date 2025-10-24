  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

Tinubu Removes CDS, Appoints Gen Oluyede, Replaces Service Chiefs

Breaking | 15 minutes ago

*Retains chief of defence intelligence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

In a bid to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, President Bola Tinubu on Friday made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, the

President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff. 

The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke is Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff. 

Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye, however, retains his position. 

President Tinubu expressed most profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the other Service Chiefs for their patriotic service and dedicated leadership.

The president charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

All appointments take immediate effect.

