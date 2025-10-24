  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

Presidency: Appointment of New Service Chiefs Routine

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has described as routine Friday’s appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said appointment of new Service Chiefs is a routine exercise within the constitutional mandate of the President, who, as Commander-in-Chief, bears the responsibility of recalibrating the nation’s security architecture for optimal performance.
His words: “It is a routine, the President as the Grand Commander of the order of Federal Republic of Nigeria can make appointments just as he changed the ministers few months ago”.
Dare dismissed insinuations that the appointment was a confirmation of speculations in a section of the media suggesting undue discord .
The presidential spokesperson affirmed that the President acted within his constitutional powers and prerogative in relieving former Service Chiefs of their duties.
He stressed that appointments and reappointments in the security sector remain the exclusive preserve of the President, in line with his obligation to safeguard national security and ensure effective leadership within the Armed Forces.

