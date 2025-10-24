PINL to Empower 2,000  Host Communities Women

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

No fewer than 2,000 women from host communities on the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), would soon benefit from an entrepreneurial and financial literacy skills put together by the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL).

The empowerment, according to the security company, is for women and girls from the 215 host communities along the corridor.

General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholders Engagement of PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, disclosed this during the monthly stakeholders meeting for its host communities of Rivers, Imo and Abia States in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Mezeh said the programme is focused on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls in the host communities.

“The PINL Women Entrepreneurs and Empowerment Initiative has completed data capturing, conducted in Port Harcourt for host communities in Abia, Imo, and Rivers States, and Yenagoa for Bayelsa communities. “This programme focuses on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls”, Mezeh said.

He stated that verification of data is currently ongoing and that beneficiaries will be contacted shortly, adding: “Through the PINL Women’s Skills Development and Enterprise Programme, 2,000 women are being targeted for empowerment before the year’s end.”

Reeling out other actions taken by the company so far, he said scholarship programme for youths is currently being processed for payment, with beneficiaries expected to receive disbursements soon, adding that new entries from underrepresented communities have also been added to the list.

On environmental and social impact support, Mezeh said PINL is collaborating with relevant government agencies and environmental experts on joint assessments to identify priority areas for remediation and social investment.

Acting on recommendations from the last meeting, the PINL official said it has granted the inclusion of Biseni in Bayelsa State and other deserving communities in its surveillance engagements, adding that recommendations have been submitted to the appropriate authorities for inclusion of more communities that host critical oil and gas assets in the eastern corridor.

On security, he said: “We have strengthened our logistics, communication, and operational synergy to enhance field response and intelligence sharing, to ensure issues are logged, tracked, and resolved promptly.”

He informed the stakeholders that all confirmed and verified pending payments raised by the company’s dedicated community leaders have been fully reconciled and processed.

Giving a scorecard of the company’s success in the last one month, Mezeh said the company has maintained zero-infractions and uninterrupted operations on the TNP, sustained oil and gas operations in the Eastern Corridor, increased host community trust fund and endured peace in the communities amongst others.

PINL further informed the stakeholders that it foiled attempts at pipeline vandalism in Bonny, Eteo (Eleme), Ikata, and Ogbo, through improved vigilance and community intelligence.

He emphasised: “The zero infractions on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP)—a feat that reflects the growing trust between PINL and our host communities. These successes have directly translated to improved national oil and gas output, contributing to the lowest crude losses in over sixteen years.”

Going forward, Mezeh said PINL remains committed to transparent and respectful stakeholder engagement, strengthening youth employment and capacity-building programs, supporting education, healthcare, and environmental protection initiatives, partnering with federal, state, and local governments to deliver sustainable socio-economic impact.

He also informed that “PINL has taken on the responsibility of providing security for all oil and gas assets in close proximity to the TNP “Pro Bono” even though they are not under its current mandate,” urging stakeholders to scale up vigilance and real time community intelligence around the assets in the interest of national security.

“We reaffirm that PINL is not just a Pipeline protection company; we are a development partner, committed to transforming lives, promoting peace, and building enduring prosperity through purposeful collaboration,” Mezeh affirmed.

While appreciating communities and security agencies for the support and collaboration, the company urged youths and women of the communities to remain cooperative and committed to sustaining the peace in the areas.