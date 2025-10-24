Osun 2026: Former APC National Secretary, Omisore, Promises Inclusive Govt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The former National Secretary of All Progressives Congress( APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reiterated his resolve to run an inclusive government should he be elected the Governor of Osun state in 2026.

The Osun State former Deputy Governor made the declaration while addressing party faithful during his tour of Ijesa North local government areas ahead of party primaries holding in December.

The aspirant who underscored the need to recognize standard practice in reward system assured his audience which comprised the hierarchy of the party and members drawn across all political wards that as a former national secretary his government will reward party loyalty and dedication.

At Obokun local government Senator Omisore assured the people of good governance and transformation in areas of infrastructure,education and medicals as well as affordable digital presence to rapidly transform the rural economy.

At Ijebujesa, the headquarters of Oriade local , Senator Omisore informed the mammoth crowd that his desire to head the government come 2026 was to make life abundant for the citizenry away from the current nepotism that places a section of the state over other parts.

Speaking to reporters after each visit,a former cabinet adviser to the former Governor of Osun State Gboyega Oyetola, Professor Siji Olamiju described senator Omisore as courageous, humane and maximally connected with people across almost all sectors of the nation economy .

In similar vein the Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Government,Hon Bunmi Obaesun,eulogized Senator Omisore for being source of inspiration to the reinstated council chairmen saying…Otunba has always shown leadership.

The local government consultation visit goes to Ede South and Ede North in the Ede-Ejigbo-Egbedore federal constituency tomorrow