ORÍKÌ Group Marks 10 Years of Wellness Innovation, Announces Major Expansion Across Africa

When Joycee Awosika founded ORÍKÌ Group a decade ago, wellness was not yet a global movement; certainly not in Africa. What began in 2014 as a vision to take African brands to the world, and in 2015 as a modest product showroom in Victoria Island, has today evolved into a multi-country ecosystem of wellness innovation, luxury, and empowerment.

At a recent press conference held ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration scheduled for October 26, ORÍKÌ Group reflected on its decade-long journey, its growing impact, and its bold plans for the future.

“When we started, people saw wellness as indulgence; today, that story has changed. People now prioritize self-care and preventive health,” said Joycee Awosika, Founder and CEO of ORÍKÌ Group.

From its flagship spa at V.I. at Oju Olobun, launched in 2015, to its expansion at Oriental Hotel, and its presence in 15 locations across Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, ORÍKÌ has set the pace for what Africa’s wellness economy could look like; rooted in science, culture, and community. Its innovation, Unwind by ORÍKÌ, described as the Uber of the spa industry, has brought relaxation and care into hundreds of thousands of homes through mobile therapists across cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Kampala, and Nairobi.

Beyond wellness experiences, ORÍKÌ vision is deeply tied to empowerment. Through its training programmes, the company has helped individuals become skilled professionals and entrepreneurs. Its Anoint Haircare range, now present across four regions, demonstrates the brand’s capacity to create and scale locally made beauty solutions powered by African botanicals like cloves, kola nuts and atilli oil.

ORÍKÌ expansion has also attracted partnerships with seven Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), allowing clients to access spa and wellness services through prepaid health plans; a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Nigeria’s wellness industry.

“For us, wellness is not just business; it’s about the true, intentional care for people,” Awosika noted. “We are people-focused, and our work is to make care accessible, sustainable, and empowering.”

Speaking at the conference, Abiodun Obaseki, ORÍKÌ Spa, Head of Operations, underscored that wellness is a right, not a privilege. “Our wellness programmes are designed for everyone, from the working class to the elderly, from individuals to families,” she said. “Wellness should not be seen as a luxury. It’s a fundamental part of living, and preventive care will always outweigh corrective care.”

Other members of the ORÍKÌ team echoed similar sentiments, reflecting on the brand’s unwavering commitment to wellness and its people-first philosophy. They described the journey has been one of resilience, innovation, and purpose, anchored in the belief that true wellness should be inclusive and accessible to everyone. From spa professionals to brand partners, each voice underscored the collective effort behind ORÍKÌ evolution into a wellness ecosystem that empowers individuals, nurtures communities, and sets the pace for holistic care in Africa.

As ORÍKÌ moves into its second decade, its focus shifts toward its FSC Manufacturing arm (Farm to Skin Manufacturing), expanding its local production of safe, sustainable skincare products that rival synthetic imports. The company has also announced its plans to open its newest Lagos spa in VGC in October 2025 and a major international location outside of Africa in December 2025.

Internally, ORÍKÌ continues to invest in leadership development through its HR initiatives, ensuring that every member of its team, affectionately called the Humans of Oríkì, embodies the brand’s core values of care, excellence, and authenticity.

“What distinguishes ORÍKÌ is our attention to detail, our empathy, and our people,” Awosika said in closing. “We’re not just an ecosystem; we’re the backbone enabling others to thrive. Our next decade will redefine wellness across continents.”

The company’s 10th Anniversary campaign, themed “Accessible Wellness. Global Impact,” celebrates not only how far ORÍKÌ has come, but how deeply it will continue to shape Africa’s wellness story, one care experience at a time.

ORÍKÌ, derived from a Yoruba term meaning “your crown, your heritage, and your inspiration,” is a Global brand, pioneered out of Nigeria and committed to empowering individuals to feel ‘skinfident’ through the use of potent natural ingredients sourced from Africa.

ORÍKÌ values knowing where their ingredients come from, connecting individuals involved in every step from plant to profit, farm to factory, soil to skin, and botany to beauty. They primarily work with suppliers on the African continent to achieve this.

As Nigeria’s first and only all-natural farm-to-skin brand operating a worldwide scale along its product line, ORÍKÌ bridges the gap between nature and skincare.