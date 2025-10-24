OPPO: A6 Pro Breakthrough for A-series Lineup

Smartphone giant OPPO has described its new product, the OPPO A6 Pro, as a breakthrough for the A-series lineup.

Product Marketing Manager at OPPO, Caroline Wang, disclosed this recently at an exclusive launch event of the OPPO A6 Pro held in Ikeja, marking another milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering power, durability, and sleek design to Nigerian consumers.

Speaking at the event, Caroline Wang said, “The OPPO A6 Pro Series represents the most advanced evolution of the A-series yet, setting new standards in design, display, camera, and overall performance. It delivers flagship-grade innovation and power to a wider range of users at an impressively accessible price point.”

The highly anticipated launch drew tech enthusiasts, media personalities, and OPPO brand partners who gathered to experience firsthand the A6 Pro’s standout features — a massive 7,000mAh ultra-large battery, 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, and military-grade durability that redefine longevity and resilience in a mid-range device.

According to the firm, “The A6 Pro’s 7,000mAh battery offers up to 20 hours of video playback and maintains over 80% capacity even after five years of typical use. Complemented by IP69 water and dust protection and AGC DT-Star D+ Crystal Shield Glass, the device is built to withstand real-world challenges while maintaining a refined, slim profile. The phone’s 120Hz AMOLED display, ColorOS 15, and Trinity Engine ensure a smooth and immersive experience for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.”