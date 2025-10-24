Ondo Council Boss Calls for Unity, Apologises to Olowo Over Viral Audio

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Tope Omolayo, on Friday appealed to all sons and daughters of Owo, both at home and in the diaspora to unite for the peace and progress of the ancient town.

This is just as Omolayo dismissed his reported suspension, insisting that he remains the substantive chairman of the local government. According to him, the purported suspension was fueled by greed and personal interests rather than public service.

Omolayo who stated these at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre in Akure described the move as a charade orchestrated by disgruntled elements seeking to destabilize the council and tarnish his image, dismissing it as “baseless” and “politically motivated.

Omolayo, while calling for reconciliation among political stakeholders and residents of the local government, said development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

“Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division and strife. Now more than ever, we must unite in purpose and action to secure the future of our land,” he appealed.

He also expressed gratitude to councillors and other local government officials for their steadfastness and support, urging them to remain focused on delivering quality service to the people.

Omolayo equally tendered a heartfelt apology to the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, over a viral voice recording in which he made what he described as “deeply regrettable and unruly statements” against the revered monarch.

The council boss expressed deep remorse for his remarks, describing them as thoughtless and inconsistent with the cultural values of respect and humility that Owo people hold dear.

“With utmost humility and deep remorse, I tender my unreserved apology to Your Imperial Majesty regarding the recent viral voice notes. I take full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the grave disrespect they conveyed towards your highly revered stool and personality,” Omolayo stated.

He said the incident had been a sobering moment for him, pledging to henceforth act with greater wisdom, restraint, and reverence for traditional authority.

Omolayo begged the monarch and the royal household for forgiveness, noting that his comments did not represent his true character nor his respect for the Olowo’s stool, which he described as the custodian of Owo’s rich heritage.

“My actions in that moment were thoughtless and do not reflect the values of our culture, the respect I hold for the traditional institution, nor the esteem with which I regard your person,” he added.

The council chairman also reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty and total commitment to the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I remain a dedicated servant of our great party and will continue to work tirelessly in line with its ideals and in support of the Governor’s visionary leadership for the betterment of our state and Owo in particular,” he affirmed.

Omolayo again sought forgiveness from those offended by his comments, urging everyone to put the past behind and work collectively for the growth and harmony of Owo Kingdom.

“Finally, I plead with all aggrieved persons to find it in their hearts to forgive and bury the hatchet. Let us move forward with a renewed spirit of unity, reconciliation, and shared commitment to the growth of our community,” he said.