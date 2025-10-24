Okolie, Adeleye Headline ‘Chaos in the Ring II’ in Lagos

Balmoral Group Promotions, AK Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions have officially announced ‘Chaos In The Ring II’, a historic Heavyweight Triple Header set for Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria.

Broadcast live worldwide on DAZN, the event will feature former two-weight world champion Lawrence Okolie in his first professional fight on African soil, alongside heavyweight contender David Adeleye and undefeated Nigerian prospect Emanuel Odiase, marking a defining night for African boxing.

The announcement follows the resounding success of ‘Chaos In The Ring I’, also held in Lagos, which set a new benchmark for boxing events on the continent.

Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, said: “We are thrilled to bring this world-class event to Lagos, showcasing Nigeria’s rich boxing talent on a global stage. This triple header celebrates our heritage, resilience, and ambition to elevate African boxing to new heights. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of action.”

Amir Khan, former world champion turned promoter, added: “Lagos is about to witness something special. This event brings together explosive heavyweights and Nigeria’s rising stars, backed by the global reach of Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. It’s a night that will inspire the next generation of African fighters.”

Frank Warren, Hall of Fame promoter and founder of Queensberry Promotions, stated: “Nigeria has a proud boxing history, and we’re delighted to bring this opportunity for two of our leading fighters. Queensberry is the Home of the Heavyweights, and we look forward to our guys doing the business in Lagos in December.”

Michael Ridout, EVP of DAZN, said: “We’re excited to be partnering again with AK Promotions and our friends at Queensberry. This promises to be a Christmas cracker involving some of the biggest names in heavyweight boxing — live worldwide on DAZN.”

Main Event: Lawrence Okolie Returns to His Roots

Two-weight world champion and WBC No.1 heavyweight contender Lawrence Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) will headline the card in what will be his first-ever professional bout in Africa.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Okolie captured the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 and later claimed the WBC bridgerweight world title, setting his sights on becoming a three-weight world champion.

Okolie said:

“Big-time boxing comes to Lagos! This is a historic moment for Africa, my family, and my career. There’s been a lot of talk — now let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got saucy!”

Co-Main Event: David Adeleye Comes Home

Hard-hitting heavyweight David Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) will return to his roots as he aims to bounce back from a tough battle with Filip Hrgovic. Known for his knockout power and Nigerian pride, Adeleye said:

“Nigeria — I’m coming home! It’s a dream come true to fight in my parents’ land. The first show was spectacular, and this time we’re bringing even more fire. I can’t wait for everyone to see me live in action.”

Rising Star: Emanuel Odiase Targets Breakthrough

Undefeated powerhouse Emanuel Odiase (9-0, 8 KOs) will look to build on his spectacular first-round knockout at the same venue earlier this year as he aims to cement himself as a rising force in the heavyweight division.

All-Nigerian Showdown

In a thrilling all-Nigerian clash, Taiwo Agbaje (18-0, 13 KOs) faces Musa Tope Tajudeen (19-1, 17 KOs) in what promises to be one of the most explosive fights of the night. The Lagos crowd will be treated to a fierce domestic rivalry that could propel the winner toward world title contention.

‘Chaos In The Ring II’ promises to be a celebration of Nigerian pride, heavyweight power, and African boxing excellence — a truly historic moment for the sport on the continent.