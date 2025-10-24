NNL: Gov Alia Fires Lobi FC Board, Management

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, has approved the dissolution of the Board and Management of the state-owned Lobi Stars FC, Makurdi.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir. Tersoo Kula, the dissolution which is with immediate effect is aimed at repositioning the club for greater efficiency, accountability, and better performance in both the Nigeria National League (NNL) and other competitions.

The Governor further directed that all members of the dissolved management should hand over all official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the outgoing board and management for their services to the club and the state, and assured that a new management structure will soon be announced to drive the next phase of Lobi Stars’ growth and competitiveness.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development as a vital tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, and social cohesion in Benue State.