Lagos Begins Compensation for Oworonshoki Demolition Victims

Wale Igbintade

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), has begun compensating verified residents of Oworonshoki in Kosofe Local Government Area whose properties were demolished during recent clearance operations.

The exercise, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Oworonshoki, was attended by community leaders, LASURA officials, representatives from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and civil society groups.

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Friday, LASURA Director-General, Mr. Oladimeji Animashaun, confirmed that 80 beneficiaries had been identified and compensated between Thursday and Friday.

“We started the payment of compensation yesterday, and several residents have received their cheques. The total number of people being compensated is 80. This is proof that Mr. Governor’s promise has been fulfilled,” Animashaun said.

He thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and commended the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Abiodun Babatunde, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, for ensuring effective policy implementation.

Addressing concerns about the lack of prior notice before the demolition, Animashaun clarified that Oworonshoki had been designated a regeneration zone more than five years ago.

“Government does not just move into an area without due notice. Many residents have long known that their community falls under a regeneration plan. Some may deny knowledge, but due process was followed,” he explained.

He noted that compensation amounts varied based on property type, ranging from N3 million to N5 million, with smaller payments for makeshift structures such as kiosks and shanties.

“Someone with a bungalow cannot receive the same compensation as someone with a storey building. The payments were fair, and it was heartening to see residents smiling as they received their cheques,” he added.

Regarding the long-term plan for the regenerated land, Animashaun said the government aims to transform Oworonshoki into a well-planned, modern community with improved living conditions.

“Urban regeneration is about replacing unhealthy, unsafe environments with planned communities that meet modern standards. That is what the Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to achieving in Oworonshoki,” he stated.

Hon. Okanlawon Sanni, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe Constituency I, described the payment as “a practical demonstration of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s compassion and commitment to urban renewal with a human face.”

According to him, the regeneration project is a significant step toward transforming Oworonshoki into a livable, modern community.

“What we are witnessing today is not just about demolitions; it is about development with dignity. Affected residents are being duly compensated in line with the Governor’s assurance that no one will suffer unjustly,” Sanni said.

He commended LASURA for ensuring transparency and fairness throughout the process and highlighted the government’s goal to provide improved housing, better drainage systems, potable water, and accessible roads in Oworonshoki.

Sanni urged residents to remain calm and cooperative, assuring them that the government’s actions serve the public interest.

“I understand the emotions involved, but Lagos is growing, and we must plan our space responsibly. The ultimate goal is to make Oworonshoki a safe and comfortable place for families to live,” he added.

Two beneficiaries, Chioma Idoko and Taiwo Solola, who each received N200,000, expressed satisfaction with the government’s gesture, describing the payment as a relief and thanking the Lagos State Government for fulfilling its promise.