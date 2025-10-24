Kanu Fails to Open Defence, Claims Ex-Counsel Still With Case File, Court Adjourns Till October 27

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday again failed to open his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu attributed his inability to proceed with his defence to the fact that his former legal team has yet to release his case file, claiming that the situation had prevented him from adequately preparing for the proceedings.

The defendant had been scheduled to begin his defence on Thursday. However, during that session, Kanu announced the dismissal of his legal team led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN). He thereafter requested a short adjournment to Friday.

When the case resumed on Friday, the prosecuting counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), informed the court that the matter was slated for Kanu to open his defence. But taking the floor, Kanu told the court that he was not in a position to proceed, citing the unavailability of his case file which, according to him, was still in the possession of his former lawyers.

He explained that the documents were supposed to be delivered to him at the Department of State Services (DSS) facility, where he is being detained, but this had not been done. Consequently, Kanu prayed the court for an adjournment till Monday, October 27, to allow him access to the case file and familiarize himself with its contents.

The IPOB leader further informed the court that he was expecting witnesses from various countries — including the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, and Ethiopia — to testify in his defence. He therefore sought an order directing the DSS to grant him access to visitors, even on Saturday and Sunday, to enable him prepare adequately.

Prosecution counsel Awomolo did not oppose the request. In a brief ruling, Justice James Omotosho granted Kanu’s application and ordered the DSS to allow him receive visitors over the weekend for the purpose of preparing his defence.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter to Monday, October 27, for the defendant to open his defence. He, however, warned that the six days allotted to Kanu for his defence, which commenced on October 23, would not be extended under any circumstance.