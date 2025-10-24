  • Friday, 24th October, 2025

Gbenga Adeyinka Presents ‘The Last Show’ of 2025

Life & Style | 44 seconds ago

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka is set to wrap up the year with a grand celebration of laughter and music as Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends stages “The Last Show” of 2025.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its 18th year, Laffmattazz has travelled across Nigeria and beyond, including its first-ever UK tour this year. The 2025 finale returns to Lagos, where the idea for the show was born, in what promises to be a memorable night of comedy, music and cultural performances.

“This year’s show is special for me,” Gbenga Adeyinka said in a statement. “Lagos made me who I am, and it feels right to close the year in the city that gave me my voice and my audience.”

Adeyinka added that the event would celebrate the city’s culture and energy. “Lagos is more than a location. It’s a spirit; vibrant, diverse and full of life. We’re bringing that essence to the stage.”

The night will feature a mix of comedy greats and music stars, including Alibaba, Niniola, 9ice, Sunny Neji, Timi Dakolo, Omobaba, Edo Pikin, Musiliu Haruna Ishola, Dr Smile, and several others.

Guests will also enjoy live performances from Aristos Band, DJ MASS, and other acts.

Speaking further, Gbenga said, “This is a thank-you note to everyone who has supported us since day one. Comedy is one of Nigeria’s strongest exports. Through Laffmattazz, we’ve shown that laughter truly unites people, no matter where they are.”

Tickets for the show are already on sale, with options ranging from single seats to premium tables named after iconic Lagos landmarks such as Iga Iduganran, Eko Ile, and Ehingbeti. They are available at select outlets across Lagos and online via whatadeal.africa, AriiyaTickets.com and GrandTickets.ng.

