FUTA Teaching Hospital Takes off as FG, Ondo Seal Transfer Deal

Fidelis David in Akure

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has declared that the formal take-off of the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH) marks a turning point in Nigeria’s health and education sectors, promising that the new facility will redefine medical training, research, and specialist care in the country.

Speaking during the official handover of the Akure complex of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospital to the Federal Government, Pate said the establishment of FUTATH demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope commitment to strengthening tertiary healthcare and human capital development.

“It is with deep humility that I come here with the delegated authority of my boss, President Bola Tinubu, to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) transferring the UNIMED Teaching Hospital to become the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital,” Pate said. “This transformation will reshape the health landscape of Ondo State and Nigeria in the areas of training, research, and clinical services.”

Pate explained that the new hospital will serve as a model for integrating technology, research, and clinical excellence in line with the administration’s drive to make Nigeria’s health sector globally competitive. He noted that FUTATH would bridge critical gaps in specialist healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved regions, while positioning FUTA as a centre of medical innovation.

“This hospital will not only serve as a place for healing but also a ground for discovery,” he said. “Through research, training, and collaboration, we will nurture a generation of healthcare professionals who will compete favourably anywhere in the world. Our vision is to make Nigeria a hub for quality medical education, clinical research, and innovation in Africa.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the necessary funding, equipment, and policy support for the hospital’s smooth take-off and sustainability. According to him, the Tinubu administration is determined to reverse medical tourism by ensuring Nigerians can access world-class care locally.

He commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his team for their collaboration, noting that the federal takeover would attract superior funding, advanced equipment, and specialised manpower. The minister also acknowledged the support of elder statesman Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, among others, for their roles in facilitating the transition.

Performing the official handover, Governor Aiyedatiwa, represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, described the decision as a visionary move designed to elevate healthcare delivery and research standards across the state and country.

“By handing over this asset to the Federal Government, we are unlocking a stream of superior funding, equipment procurement, personnel recruitment, and research collaborations,” Aiyedatiwa said. “I see not just a transfer of an asset, but the gifting of a greater future to the Sunshine State.”

He expressed optimism that under federal management, the teaching hospital will become a globally recognised centre of medical excellence, assuring staff of a seamless transition and continuity of service.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of FUTA Teaching Hospital, Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo, described the take-off of the institution as the dawn of a new era for healthcare in Ondo State and beyond.

According to him, the facility, which will initially operate from the premises of the former State Specialist Hospital, Akure, will undergo a comprehensive transformation into a modern tertiary healthcare and training centre.

“We are at the cusp of a new dawn. FUTA Teaching Hospital will provide advanced medical care such as emergency intensive care, cardiology interventions, neurosurgery, and cancer treatment,” Ojo said. “Beyond care, our major focus will be training the next generation of healthcare professionals and fostering research and innovation.”

He outlined plans for massive infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of new wards, diagnostic centres, and modular theatres, as well as the introduction of residency and fellowship programmes to produce top medical specialists.

“Our motto is ‘Excellence with Compassionate Care.’ Patients will remain at the centre of our mission through advocacy, satisfaction surveys, and a SERVICOM unit to ensure accountability and empathy,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, applauded both the federal and state governments for what he called a “historic and seamless transition,” pledging total support of the host community to the new institution.

The high point of the event was the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the unveiling of the complex, officially marking the beginning of operations at the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital.