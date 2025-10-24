CJN Warns Against Court Processes Frustrating Legitimate Debt Recovery

•As judiciary, CBN collaborate on building efficient, credible, stable financial system

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned against the abuse of court processes that frustrate legitimate debt recovery in the country, pointing out that such act undermine confidence in the financial system.

The CJN who stated that efficient recovery of loans remains central to financial stability, observed that protracted delays in enforcing credit obligations weaken institutions, distort balance sheets, and constrain liquidity.

She spoke on Thursday in Abuja, while declaring open the 2025 Capacity Building Workshop on Banking and Financial Services Sector, jointly organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

While urging judicial officers to ensure that contractual obligations are honoured, disclosure requirements enforced, and the principle of good faith upheld, Kekere-Ekun said, “We must also be vigilant against abuse of court processes that frustrate legitimate debt recovery and undermine confidence in the financial system”.

She stated that the judiciary, by doing so would not only protects individual citizens but also reinforces the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s financial system.

Meanwhile, the CJN emphasized that a well-functioning financial sector depends as much on sound regulation as well as on a judiciary that commands public respect for its competence, impartiality, and courage to do justice without fear or favour.

She therefore urged judicial officers to continuously update their knowledge, particularly in specialised and technical areas such as banking, finance, and digital innovation.

“The law cannot stand still while commerce and technology advance. Workshops such as this are invaluable in equipping the Bench with the knowledge, tools, and insights required to navigate these complexities.

“I therefore urge all participants to embrace this engagement as an opportunity to learn, to reflect, and to reaffirm our collective commitment to ensuring that financial regulation achieves its objectives within the framework of justice and the rule of law”, she added.

In a welcome address, the Administrator, National Judicial Institute, Justice Babatunde Adejumo (Rtd), stated the workshop underscores a shared commitment to fostering a judiciary that is not only independent, but also informed, adaptable, and responsive to the evolving realities of the modern financial landscape.

He stated the theme of the workshop, “Judicial Oversight and Financial Regulation: Building Trust and Stability in Nigeria’s Banking Sector” is very apt, because it captures the crucial intersection between effective financial regulation and the steadying influence of judicial review.

“The health of our banking and financial systems, and indeed the confidence they inspire in citizens and investors alike, depend not only on sound monetary policies but equally on the integrity, wisdom, and credibility of the Judiciary.

“Today’s financial environment is defined by recapitalisation initiatives, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increasingly complex digital financial products. Amidst these developments, the Judiciary stands as a stabilising force, ensuring that every policy or regulatory measure is anchored in fairness, legality, and justice.

“Through its pronouncements and interpretation of the law, the Judiciary performs a vital balancing role in maintaining the delicate equilibrium between economic policy and the protection of rights”, he said.

In a remark, the Executive Director, Legal Delight Consulting, Omotan Ogunmodede, said the workshop is aimed at providing an opportunity for judges to have expert understandings of these areas, engage with the CBN and also give valuable advice to the CBN.