Chelsea, Others Show Interests in Three Kwara Football Academy Youngsters

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Executive Chairman, Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, has revealed that English Premier League side, Chelsea FC, and several other European clubs have expressed interest in signing three players from the Kwara Football Academy.

The players include; Abduljelil Kamaldeen (Chelsea England); Uthman Tajudeen (Brentford London); and Ifeanyi Ikechukwu, (Leuven FC, Belgium).

Mogaji further revealed the achievements of the Kwara Sports Commission in the sports sector during the third Quarter Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing, organized by the Ministry of Communications in Ilorin, the state capital.

He stated that the proceeds from the proposed contracts with these international clubs are expected to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mogaji explained that having identified their preferred players, arrangements are in top gear with scouts for the players to proceed to the clubs for further

rigorous evaluation.

The sports administrator also highlighted a historic achievement by Kwara United FC as the reigning President Federation Cup champions after a long period of time.

He stressed that the victory qualified Kwara United to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup but unfortunately have now ended their campaigns in the

competition in the first round.

The Executive Chairman disclosed that 16-year-old squash player, Shuaib Giwa, from Kwara State is set to represent Nigeria at an international squash tournament in Canada, sponsored by the Kwara State Government.

Mogaji emphasized that the purposeful leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), has been instrumental in nurturing and developing athletes to national and international standards.

He also noted that, for the first time in the state’s history, 16 Kwarans have been recognized and currently hold various positions within different national sports federations.

He stated that sports facilities at the George Innih Stadium Complex have been upgraded, including the construction of the first-of-its-kind eight-wing squash courts.

The Kwara Sports Commission Boss also revealed that the newly remodeled Pa Ladipo Indoor Sports Hall would be ready for use soon.

Mogaji described Governor Abdulrazaq as a passionate lover of sports and praised his huge investment in sports development as a powerful tool for youth development, social cohesion, and unity.