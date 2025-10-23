Saga Adeolu Debuts ‘Falling Notes’

Iyke Bede

Nigerian internet personality Saga Adeolu, mononymously known as Saga, has added a new title to his creative résumé as he recently premiered his YouTube film ‘Falling Notes’ at Banex Cinemas, Oniru, Lagos. The premiere marked his debut as an Executive Producer, signalling another step in his ongoing creative evolution.

The feature-length project melds his artistry as an actor, musician, and visual storyteller. ‘Falling Notes’ follows the story of a young musician whose growing fame begins to test his relationships and sense of self. The film, with a lead role by Saga, also stars Sophia Chisom (Soso), Eso Dike, Folarin Agunbiade, Inegbenebor Oserem and Inem King.

“This film represents a turning point for me not just as an actor, but as a creator,” Saga reflected on his personal journey. “I wanted to make something that speaks to the reality behind ambition and relationships, and to explore the art of storytelling beyond what people have seen me do before. Producing ‘Falling Notes’ was both exhausting and fulfilling, but it’s also the most honest thing I’ve created.”

The film also features original music by him, supported by an EP of the same title, ‘Falling Notes’. The project blends sound with storytelling to nuance the film’s emotional layers.

The premiere drew several familiar faces from the entertainment scene, including Layi Wasabi, Bisola Aiyeola, Denrele Edun, Cee C, Rooboy, Mister World Tourism winner Zeal Nation, Sandra Okunzuwa, and filmmaker Omoni Oboli. The red carpet, hosted by Jay On Air, set a lively tone for the evening. One of the most memorable moments came when Saga’s father walked beside him, a quiet but powerful image of support and pride from his family. After the screening, guests joined an intimate afterparty that wrapped up a night focused on craft and connection.

More than a film, ‘Falling Notes’ represents a shift in Saga Adeolu’s creative path into independent expression and a deeper engagement with storytelling that feels both personal and reflective of today’s creative realities.