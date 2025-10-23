Meet Giddy Girls, the Teen Voices Powering Afrobeats’ Biggest Hits

Iyke Bede

In an industry often dominated by star power, a group of teenage girls from Lekki is quietly reshaping what afrobeats sounds like. They call themselves Giddy Girls, a five-member vocal collective whose harmonies have graced some of the genre’s biggest records in the past year.

Their voices are the invisible layer behind Burna Boy’s ‘Higher’ and ‘Love,’ two of his most talked-about songs, and TML Vibez’s ‘Amiri,’ the chart-topping anthem. Until now, few listeners knew who those voices belonged to.

Giddy Girls — made up of Ifeoluwa Ayoola, Irene Aziba, Michelle Imafidon, Isabella Osayi, and Deborah Aleshinloye — are students of Chalcedony School, Lekki. The group was formed under Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi’s Dapper Music and Entertainment, the same label known for its knack for discovering young talent.

“These girls are a revelation,” said Akinwunmi. “They’ve brought magic to every record they’ve touched, from Burna’s ‘Higher’ and ‘Love’ to TML Vibez’s ‘Amiri.’ It’s rare to see this level of harmony, discipline, and passion from such young voices. At Dapper, our goal is to give them the platform they deserve, because they represent the future of African music.”

Behind their crisp sound are the duo shaping their musical direction, Music Director and Vocal Handler, Omoba Godwin Eshiomomoh, and sound engineer Chisom “Jaysythns” Onyeke. Together, they’ve honed a blend that fuses gospel-rooted emotion, pop sensibility, and Lagos street rhythm.

Though still in their teens, the Giddy Girls sing with a maturity that feels lived-in. Their harmonies carry the soul of church choirs, the polish of pop, and the unfiltered energy of the streets. For many producers, that balance has made them the go-to voices for background arrangements that need both warmth and weight.

While they are yet to release a single of their own, Dapper Music hints that several collaborations and showcases are in the works. If their early contributions are anything to go by, they are the pulse of afrobeats’ next generation.