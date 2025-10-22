Zuma Golf Resort to Hosts 70 Players for Nigeria’s Independence Kitty 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The serene environment of Zuma Golf Resort, Niger State will on Saturday, October 25, host elite golfers from across the country for Nigeria @65 Independence Kitty.

The tournament is the inaugural event to commemorate the country’s nationhood and is organised by the FCT Golf Association, Abuja.

It is being jointly-sponsored by Galaxy Backbone and Shola Mese Foundation.

The Chairman FCT Association, Akabom Enebong, said golfers will relish playing the course located off the Abuja- Kaduna road with the iconic Zuma Rock as a backdrop.

Enebong stated that although the association projected for a field of 50 golfers, almost 70 golfers had so far indicated interest to be part of the festivity.

He added that available souvenirs would only be limited to the first 30 golfers that registered for the tournament.

The overall winner shall be the player with the best net score over 18 holes.

In addition, there will be tangible prizes like Longest Drive, and Nearest to the Pin among others, that will be given out at the prize giving ceremony to reward golfers who excelled at the tournament.

Enebong also clarified that the tournament could have come out much earlier, but was delayed because the FCTGA lost a very important stakeholder.

He stated that the tournament, to promote unity among golfers and celebrate the journey by the country since the path of nationhood in 1960, is also organised to give golfers a hint of what the FCT Golf Association intends to achieve under his watch, particularly in relation to grassroots development and making golf attractive to more people in the FCT.