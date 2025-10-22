Nigeria, Denmark Sign MoU on Digitalisation, Innovation

•Partnership to drive AI development, digital infrastructure, and connectivity across Nigeria

•FG hails Denmark’s €12m support for tech talent programme, pledges deeper cooperation

Sunday Ehigiator





Nigeria and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration in digitalisation, innovation, artificial intelligence, and connectivity, a move described by both countries as the beginning of a new era of technology-driven partnership.

The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and Danish State Secretary for Trade and Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lina Gandløse Hansen, at the fourth edition of the NORDIC Nigeria Connect held yesterday in Lagos.

The forum had the theme, “Forging Partnerships for Sustainable Impact.”

The MoU followed Tijani’s visit to Copenhagen in August. It aims to strengthen cooperation between both nations in building digital public infrastructure, expanding internet connectivity, and supporting Nigeria’s technology talent ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hansen said Denmark’s collaboration with Nigeria was driven by mutual respect and shared ambition for innovation-led growth.

Hansen said, “This signing is a direct result of the Honourable Minister’s recent visit to Copenhagen, which sparked a great deal of mutual interest and dialogue. And true to the Danish spirit, when Nigeria calls for collaboration, Denmark responds.”

She described the MoU as “the first tangible step forward” following the minister’s inauguration of the Nordic-African Summit at the Tech Barbecue innovation festival in Copenhagen earlier this year, assuring that Denmark will “do its part to ensure this cooperation grows into concrete initiatives”.

Tijani hailed Denmark’s swift commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, describing the MoU as “the beginning of many great things between both countries.”

He stated, “Just under two months ago, we agreed that we would sign this MoU, and here we are today. This is not just a symbolic signing; it is a testament to Denmark’s genuine interest in Nigeria’s growth. Even before the MoU, Denmark had already committed about €12 million to support our 3 million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, and this partnership will deepen that cooperation.”

He explained that the agreement focused on three key areas – digital connectivity, digital government innovation, and talent development – all of which aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to create an inclusive, technology-driven economy.

According to him, the partnership will include joint efforts to expand broadband infrastructure, test digital governance solutions pioneered by Denmark, and create opportunities for young Nigerian professionals to serve Danish companies both remotely and in person.

Tijani said, “Denmark is well-known for its digital innovation, and we are eager to adapt some of their successful models for public service delivery in Nigeria. We also see opportunities for our young people to contribute to Denmark’s growing economy and learn from its best practices in technology and innovation.”

He stated that the federal government was already in talks with the Lego Foundation, one of Denmark’s leading educational innovation organisations, to explore collaboration in education technology and creative learning initiatives.

Tijani said the MoU complemented ongoing engagements with other Nordic countries, including Finland, Norway, and Sweden, all of which had shown increasing interest in Nigeria’s expanding digital economy.

He said, “This partnership is not just about technology. It is about empathy, trust, and shared prosperity, the values that define our relationship with the Nordic region.

“Nigeria is a country of 230 million people, growing rapidly, and we are opening our doors to partners who are ready to match words with action. Denmark has done just that.”