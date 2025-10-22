Kano, Jigawa, Katsina Sign N50bn Energy Investment Deal

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has led the signing of a N50 billion tri-State Energy Investment Agreement with the governments of Katsina and Jigawa States.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the landmark deal marked a major step toward strengthening energy security and accelerating economic transformation in Northern Nigeria.

The agreement, finalised during the high-level Electrification Summit held in Marrakech, Morocco, recently, would see the three states jointly establish a regional electricity market and acquire equity stakes in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the core investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Governor Yusuf, who initiated the collaborative framework, said the partnership was a strategic effort to achieve energy sufficiency, promote economic inclusion, and create a business-friendly environment that supports sustainable industrial growth in Kano and the entire region.

“Our goal is to make Kano the industrial heartbeat of Northern Nigeria once again. By investing in regional energy solutions, we are empowering businesses, creating jobs, and ensuring reliable electricity that drives prosperity across our communities,” he said.

Under the partnership, the three states would establish a N50 billion Electrification Fund to expand access to electricity through embedded generation, grid extension, mini-grids, and solar home systems.

Speaking on the development, Kano State Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Dr. Gaddafi Sani Shehu, explained that the initiative would enhance KEDCO’s efficiency and unlock the region’s economic potential through improved power supply and management.