Devolution is Nigeria’s Last Peaceful Reform Opportunity, Says Agbakoba

Wale Igbintade

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has declared that devolution of powers represents Nigeria’s last peaceful opportunity to fix its broken governance structure before the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Agbakoba warned that the country is trapped in a “fatal illusion of federalism” and urgently needs a new constitution anchored on true federalism, massive devolution of powers, and fiscal autonomy for states.

He unveiled a comprehensive reform framework titled “Devolution is the Solution — Fundamental Reform Agenda for Nigeria’s Transformation”, describing it as the nation’s final peaceful chance for fundamental restructuring before the next elections.

“We cannot build a prosperous Nigeria on a cracked foundation. Twenty-five years of constitutional amendments have failed. What this country needs is constitutional replacement, not patchwork, ”Agbakoba declared.

He said the 1999 Constitution has “failed and is irredeemable,” stressing that only a new, people-driven constitution that reflects the country’s diversity can prevent Nigeria from sliding deeper into instability.

Agbakoba cautioned that the current unitary-federal structure is unsustainable.

“The 2027 election is Nigeria’s last peaceful chance for change. We either devolve power to the states and regions or face a much bigger national crisis,” he said.

He emphasised that devolution, not superficial amendments, is the key to economic transformation, noting that Nigeria could unlock over N500 trillion in economic value through true federalism.

“We can no longer pretend that this 1999 Constitution can deliver progress. It was designed for a command structure, not for a federation. It is time to adopt a completely new legal framework,” he stated.

Agbakoba explained that repeated constitutional amendments have failed to address fundamental governance problems, including over-centralization of power, weak federating units, and lack of accountability.

“Tinkering at the edges of a flawed system will not bring the transformation the country urgently needs,” he added.

He stressed that Nigeria’s survival depends on genuine devolution of powers to federating units.

“The federal government has become too powerful and unresponsive. It must shed weight and allow states to take responsibility for their own development. This is the only way to make Nigeria work,” he said, calling for the establishment of state police as a critical step toward improving internal security.

“It is absurd that governors are called chief security officers but cannot control the police. States must have their own police, control their resources, and generate power without unnecessary federal bottlenecks.”

Agbakoba also outlined an economic restructuring plan to allow states and regions to drive development from the bottom up.

He argued that the current dependence on federal allocations has created a culture of dependency and poor governance at the state level.

“When states control their resources and have clear responsibility for development, they will innovate, compete, and deliver better services,” he explained.

He noted that the current centralized structure has stifled initiative and created a bloated federal government incapable of delivering basic services efficiently.

He advocated for a leaner federal government, limited to core national functions such as defense, foreign affairs, monetary policy, and immigration, while states manage most other responsibilities.

Warning against delay, Agbakoba said that failing to act now would have grave consequences.

“2027 gives us one last peaceful window to fix Nigeria. If we miss it, the alternative may be chaos. We need a new national consensus that reflects the will of the people,” he said.

He emphasised that reforms must be comprehensive, not selective, identifying six key areas: federalism and devolution of powers, state policing, resource control and fiscal autonomy, constitutional reform, judicial independence, and political accountability.

“We have to make 2027 a turning point. It is not about cosmetic amendments. It is about rewriting the rules of engagement for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria,” he added.

He called on political leaders, civil society, professional associations, and citizens to unite around a shared vision for change rather than allowing politicians to dictate the reform agenda for narrow interests.

“Nigeria belongs to the people, not politicians. We must seize this moment to reclaim the country and redesign its future,” he declared.

Agbakoba stressed that a new constitution, driven by the people, is the foundation for a stable and equitable nation.

“True nation-building cannot be achieved without decentralization, equity, and a people-driven constitution. If we get 2027 wrong, the consequences will be far-reaching and unpredictable. But if we get it right, we can lay the foundation for a new Nigeria.”

Under the current arrangement, he noted, the federal government controls 97% of all revenues, leaving 35 out of 36 states dependent on federal bailouts to pay salaries. Local governments and most states function as “mere distribution centers” rather than engines of development. Thirty-five of 36 states cannot fund their recurrent expenditure without federal transfers, while 27 states cannot pay salaries without bailouts.

“Only Lagos, Rivers, and Kano generate sufficient internal revenue to sustain basic services. States spend up to 90% of their budgets on salaries, leaving little for development.

“This is not federalism — it is centralized revenue redistribution with federal aesthetics. You can’t achieve double-digit growth when power and resources are concentrated at the center,” Agbakoba said.

He also warned that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalisation, cannot succeed when implemented within a structurally broken system.