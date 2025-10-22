  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Ajibade, Others, Expected as Injury Knocks out Echegini from Clash with Benin

Featured | 23 seconds ago

Head Coach Justine Madugu remains upbeat about Nigeria’s chances against Bénin Republic in their 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifying fixture, despite midfielder Jennifer Echegini being knocked out of the two games after suffering a hamstring injury in her club, Paris Saint Germain of France’s game on Monday night.

Echegini, who scored Nigeria’s winning goal in this year’s Women AFCON Final match against hosts Morocco in Rabat, will now miss Friday’s first leg of the final qualifying fixture at the Stade de Kégué in the Togolese capital, as well as the return at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who also plays for PSG in France, was scheduled to arrive in Lomé last night, alongside the Mexico-based duo of defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo, USA-based duo of defender Michelle Alozie and midfielder Deborah Abiodun, Canada-based forward Esther Okoronkwo and Italy-based defender Shukurat Oladipo.

The camp swelled from nine players to 11 on Monday night with the arrivals of Portugal-based midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashley Plumptre jetted into Lomé on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.