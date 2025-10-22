Abia Earnings: Deputy Speaker Kalu Deserves Accolades, Not Attacks, Says Former Assembly Speaker Ohajuruka

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka has lauded the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu for his outstanding contributions to Abia State and the Southeast region.

Ohajuruka, in a press statement described Kalu’s remarkable performance as a “shining light” in the global and regional Parliaments, citing his legislative prowess and commitment to development.

He noted that Kalu’s achievements which includes facilitating the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the University of Medical Sciences, Abia State, Federal College of Education, Police Detective College, and attraction of several infrastructure development projects all in Abia State.

He also lauded Kalu’s legislative sagacity and accomplishments, which includes the Reserved Seat Bill for women and State Police Bill, which have received national and international support and acclaim

Ohajuruka who is the Executive Director of Finance and Administration, South East Development Commission (SEDC) urged the public to appreciate Kalu for his service, frankness, dedication and honesty saying that Kalu’s recent remarks on the financial earnings of Abia State should not be misconstrued or taken out of context, rather, it was an honest call for government to do more because to whom much is given much is expected.

Recall that Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, came under attacks for asking the governor to commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for making funds available for infrastructure development, charging him to do more for the people.

However, the remarks did not go down well with the Abia State Government, including Kalu’s declaration that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win Abia in 2027 general elections.

Ohajuruka wondered why the Deputy Speaker, who has attracted so many projects to Abia State and has been having a cordial working relationship with the governor, should be criticized for playing the Oliver twist.

The former speaker called for caution and restraints, saying that such criticism and attacks against Kalu were unnecessary and counterproductive.

According to him, “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Ph.D, CFR, is a pride of the entire Nd’Igbo.

“He has used his good offices to attract laudable projects to the region in general and Abia State in particular. It will be very ill-advised for anyone or a group of persons to make an effort to malign and disparage a man with such an unparallel legislative pedigree and acumen. It is a bad way of rewarding one of our best legislators per excellence.

“Aside from being a shining light in the global and regional Parliament, Kalu is also doing well as a presiding officer of the 10th House of Representatives. His legislative prowess is unarguably unmatched. Kalu’s Seats Reserved Bill, State Police Bill, and many other pieces of legislation have not only received national encomiums but are highly rated in the international community as best in the 10th Assembly.

“Such a man deserves Accolade and not all these needless fights and distractions. Ndi Igbo is not known for this. We are always our brothers’ keeper. Let’s respect and celebrate our own.”

Ohajuruka also expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to President Tinubu for his extraordinary leadership and love for Ndi Abia.

He cited the President’s firm commitment, service and support for the people of Abia without discrimination or political bias, saying it has earned him so much respect and admiration

He further stated that President Tinubu is a true champion of the people who has set a shining example for future leaders to follow.

“His legacy will continue to inspire and shape our nation’s future, reminding us that servant leadership can make a profound difference in the lives of her citizens”, Ohajuruka said.