Stanbic IBTC, LOXEA Partner  to Promote Sustainable Transportation

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a strategic move to advance Nigeria’s shift towards sustainable transportation, Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced its partnership with LOXEA Nigeria, to make eco-friendly mobility more accessible to Nigerians through innovative and flexible financing solutions.

LOXEA Nigeria is the exclusive distributor of BYD electric and hybrid vehicles in Nigeria and a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility.

This partnership was officially launched at an exclusive product showcase held at the BYD showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a bid to encourage early adoption, Stanbic IBTC said that the initiative included one-month special incentives, such as vendor discounts and reduced interest rates on vehicle financing.

Speaking on the partnership, the Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Olu Delano, said: “This alliance underscores our dedication to empowering Nigerians with green alternatives that not only address environmental concerns but also offer practical, cost-effective solutions for everyday mobility. By combining LOXEA BYD’s innovative electric and hybrid vehicles with our flexible financing, we are not just offering cars, we are driving a cleaner future.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of LOXEA Nigeria, Mr. Mehdi Slimani, noted: “At LOXEA, we are proud to lead the transition toward cleaner mobility in Nigeria. Distributing BYD’s cutting-edge electric vehicles, along with our comprehensive suite of fleet and mobility solutions, allows us to offer a truly future-ready alternative. This partnership with Stanbic IBTC is a significant step forward in making electric mobility more accessible and practical for Nigerian drivers. Together, we are not just introducing new vehicles, — we are shaping a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem.”

The event sparked enthusiasm among attendees from various sectors, reflecting growing interest in sustainable automotive solutions.

Models like the BYD ATTO 3 and BYD Dolphin were showcased as practical options for urban mobility that offered reduced reliance on fossil fuels, lower operational costs, and a smaller environmental footprint.

Looking ahead, this partnership positions Stanbic IBTC Bank as a key enabler of Nigeria’s renewable energy transition, expanding access to sustainable transport for a broader audience. Through strategic collaborations like this, the bank continues to drive innovation in financial services tailored to eco-conscious consumers.