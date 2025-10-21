Osun 2026:  ‘NIWA CEO, Best Choice to Lead APC to Victory’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ila Orangun, Boripe, and Aiyedade Local Government Areas of Osun State have unanimously endorsed Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) as their preferred candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The endorsement came when Asiwaju Oyebamiji, a leading APC governorship aspirant, paid a consultation visit to the three local governments as part of his ongoing statewide engagement with party members and leaders ahead of the APC primary scheduled for December 13, 2026.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Asiwaju Oyebamiji expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support, pledging to protect and promote the interests of Osun State and its people when entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

“Support AMBO and know that he has no other option than to do well for Osun and its people,” Oyebamiji assured.

Speaking on behalf of the APC structure in Ila Orangun LG, Prince Joshua Adediji, a party leader, confirmed that despite the number of aspirants in the race, stakeholders have resolved to unite behind Oyebamiji’s ambition.

“We have 12 aspirants, but AMBO is our candidate in the coming primary election. However, whoever wins, we should remain united and support the party’s flag bearer to rescue Osun from the current challenges under the PDP,” Adediji stated.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, described Oyebamiji as a loyal disciple of Chief Bisi Akande, a founding father of the APC and an elder statesman.

“Baba Akande has declared that APC will return to power in 2026, and AMBO, being a product of the Bisi Akande school of politics, is well-positioned to actualise that vision,” Owoeye noted.

Also speaking, Hon. Segun Awotunde praised Oyebamiji for his consistency, humility, and commitment to the party’s progress, assuring him of Ila Orangun’s total support.

“By the grace of God, you shall win the ticket. Ila is behind you, and this is because Baba Bisi Akande asked us to support you. When you win, remember Ila Orangun and its people,” Awotunde charged.

Similarly, Hon. Lateef Jayeola reaffirmed the local government’s collective support, saying the massive turnout during the visit was a reflection of Oyebamiji’s grassroots acceptance.

“AMBO is the rightful candidate for the APC primary and the next governor of Osun State. The large crowd we witnessed today shows Ila Orangun’s commitment to his success,” Jayeola said.

In Boripe Local Government, APC elders and leaders also reaffirmed their loyalty to the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that his endorsement of Oyebamiji has unified the party’s direction.

Barr. Bello Osuolale, speaking on behalf of the elders, said: “We will always follow the directive of our leader, Adegboyega Oyetola. Since he has identified with Asiwaju Oyebamiji, he is our candidate for the coming primary. Whoever Oyetola supports is who we support.”

Supporting this position, Alhaji Kareem Afolabi stated: “Oyebamiji is our candidate in Boripe Local Government. We are solidly behind him.”

Likewise, Alhaji Sulaiman Aderemi emphasised that Oyetola’s open support for Oyebamiji has provided clear political direction for the area.

“In this local government, we follow the directives of our leader, and we have never regretted it. His support for AMBO is evident, and that’s where we stand,” Aderemi declared.

Another APC stalwart, Prince Adeleke Adebayo, confidently assured Oyebamiji that Boripe Local Government was already secured for him.

“You are at home, and I can assure you that Boripe is already in your purse. Go to other local governments to campaign; this one is settled,” he stated.

The Boripe meeting also witnessed the defection of Alhaja Arike Elero from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC. She pledged her total commitment to working for Oyebamiji’s success in the forthcoming APC primary and beyond.

Stakeholders across the three local governments expressed strong confidence in Asiwaju Oyebamiji’s proven track record, administrative experience, and commitment to public service—qualities they said make him the ideal candidate to return APC to power and restore Osun’s legacy of good governance established under former Governor Oyetola.