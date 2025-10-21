FG to Create 20,000 Jobs Annually as Shettima Flags Off NJFP 2.0, Policy Dialogue

•Inaugurates project steering committee

Nigeria is targeting the creation of no fewer than 20,000 jobs annually through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) aimed at connecting high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.

To spearhead the initiative in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Vice President Kashim Shettima, will this Wednesday, in Abuja, flag off the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0 and declare open a High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation with the theme, “From Skills to Jobs and Enterprises: Driving Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship in Key Economic Sectors.”

Ahead of the flag-off, the Vice President, yesterday, inaugurated the Project Steering Committee of the NJFP 2.0, with a charge to members to make sure the programme is inclusive, ensuring that the opportunity reaches every part of the country.

The NJFP, a flagship initiative of the federal government being coordinated by the Office of the Vice President, is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and funded by the European Union (EU).

Launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between skills, jobs, and enterprise, the programme has already empowered over 14,000 young Nigerians through the 12-month paid fellowships that build experience, confidence, and lasting career opportunities.

Inaugurating the Project Steering Committee, Shettima noted that the goal of the NJFP was to bridge the transition gap between learning and earning for thousands of young graduates with the required education but no job opportunity.

The programme, he said, represents, “a deliberate attempt to translate the nation’s demographic strength into productive economic power, demonstrating that when government provides structure, partnership, and purpose, young Nigerians rise to the occasion.”

Maintaining that the NJFP is a Nigerian programme, shaped by national priorities and the nation’s sense of purpose, the Vice President told members of the committee, “to deepen that ownership, strengthen coordination across our institutions, and ensure that NJFP remains accountable to the ambitions of this administration.”

Imploring the committee to work towards tangible outcomes and ensure inclusivity, Shettima said, “As we deliberate today, I encourage us to think not in terms of targets or figures alone, but in terms of outcomes that matter; young people whose lives change because this system works as intended.

“We have an opportunity here to demonstrate what partnership done right can achieve: where government leads with clarity, partners contribute with confidence, and results speak for themselves. Therefore, let us approach our work with that understanding.

“In scaling NJFP 2.0, inclusivity must remain at the heart of our design. Our young people are not a homogenous group; they live in different realities across regions, genders, and social backgrounds. We must ensure that this opportunity reaches every corner of the country — and that placements are tied to the sectors that will shape Nigeria’s future: agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries.”

On his part, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, expressed confidence that the programme would transform the lives of young Nigerians, saying the support of the Nigerian government will optimise the full mandate of the NJFP 2.0.

Also speaking, the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, described the NJFP 2.0 as a part of a larger national and continental vision which the UNDP is proud to support, noting that the target is to work across Nigeria to build an ecosystem that creates jobs.

She applauded the Vice President for spearheading the initiative, saying what young Nigerians need is investment opportunities and an enabling ecosystem to make use of their skills and expertise.

Earlier, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said following the flag-off of the NJFP 2.0 on Wednesday, “the Vice President will also declare open the High-Level Policy Dialogue on Job Creation, themed: “From Skills to Jobs and Enterprises: Driving Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship in Key Economic Sectors.”

Speaking at a press conference at the State House, ahead of the event scheduled to take place at the old banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Hadejia said the dialogue will bring together Federal and State policymakers, private sector leaders, and development partners to discuss actionable strategies for expanding employment, supporting enterprise growth, and aligning youth skills with national priorities.”

He explained that building on the success of the NJFP, the second phase, NJFP 2.0, has been redesigned to respond to current economic realities and lessons learned from the first phase.

The target, he said, is to “put structures in place to sustain the deployment of at least 20,000 fellows annually”.

He explained that the new phase of the initiative, NJFP 2.0, which “will place a minimum of 24,000 fellows over the next 10 months, with the funding support of the EU,” directly “supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises job creation, skills development, and youth empowerment as key pillars of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“It shows that this administration is not only focused on policy — it is focused on impact. Through NJFP 2.0, we are demonstrating how government programmes can translate into real opportunities for decent work and enterprise creation for young Nigerians,” he added.

Shedding more light on the NJFP 2.0, Hadejia explained that with the new phase, the Federal Government plans to create two clear pathways for every fellow namely “a pathway to employment, through extended professional placements, and a pathway to entrepreneurship, through business mentorship and enterprise support.”

The idea, according to him, is to ensure that “every fellow is empowered to either secure meaningful employment or launch a viable business in strategic sectors of the economy at the end of the fellowship.”

Hadejia observed that under the Tinubu administration, the NJFP is “a bold and practical response to the aspirations of young Nigerians – a generation of problem-solvers and innovators who only need opportunity to thrive.

“The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is one of several opportunities created by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR)— a platform to turn skills into jobs, ideas into enterprises, and hope into results,” he further said.