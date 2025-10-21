Ahead of November Launch, FRSC Introduces Contactless Biometric System to End Temporary Licences

•Says driving licence will be seamless moving forward

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Monday in Abuja disclosed that obtaining a driver’s licence in Nigeria will now be faster and more seamless following the introduction of a contactless biometric capture system, designed to eliminate the use of temporary licences and long waiting periods.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed gave the hint during the inspection of the biometric screening centre in Abuja.

Speaking on the sidelines shortly after also flag-offing of the 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign, Mohammed, said the new system is part of efforts to fully digitalise FRSC operations and simplify the driver’s licence process nationwide.

The FRSC boss, further explained that the Corps has already upgraded its printing facilities to handle increased production and clear existing backlogs ahead of November 2025.

He said: “The new process will put an end to delays in issuing permanent licences. The technology will enable instant biometric capture and licence issuance, significantly reducing the frustration experienced by applicants over the years.

“It’s seamless now. You don’t need to place your hand on a device to get your fingerprint. The system captures it automatically and synchronises your details with our database. This is a contactless biometric system that will revolutionize our operations.

“At the end of the process, once you’re captured, you get your driver’s licence immediately. There will be no more temporary licences or long waiting periods — no more two weeks, one month, or a year before receiving your permanent licence.”

He however confirmed that the contactless biometric system will commence this month, ensuring that all applicants enjoy a digitalised, one-stop process integrated with the national database before the national launch.