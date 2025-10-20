Stakeholders Canvass Digital Empowerment of Girls at the Hacey Girl Summit 2025

Sunday Ehigiator

Stakeholders in education, technology, and gender advocacy have called for increased investment in girls’ digital empowerment and leadership development to ensure their active participation in shaping the future of the country.

The call was made at The Girl Summit 2025, organised recently in Lagos by the HACEY Health Initiative in partnership with Wema Bank, to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

The summit, themed ‘Shaping Tomorrow: Girls’ Leadership and Digital Power’, brought together students from various secondary schools across Lagos State, development partners, and policymakers to celebrate the potential of young girls and spotlight the importance of inclusive digital opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of HACEY Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson, said this year’s observance highlights the role of girls not merely as beneficiaries of development but as architects of the future.

“Girls are leading not just in classrooms but in communities and on digital platforms. They are coding apps that improve education and safety, creating campaigns against gender-based violence, and building climate-smart solutions,” Robinson said.

She emphasised the need to bridge the digital divide that excludes millions of girls from opportunities, urging the government, private sector, and civil society to invest in girls’ digital education and mentorship.

“We must not only open doors to girls but equip them with the tools to open doors for others. The future belongs to girls who are empowered, connected, and confident,” she added.

Joining virtually, Programme Consultant for Nigeria and Ghana at Empower (Emerging Markets Foundation), Mr. Odi Agev, commended HACEY for providing platforms that nurture girls’ voices and digital skills.

“The world changes when girls lead. We’ve seen young women across Africa using technology to fight stigma, teach coding, and inspire their peers. Power is not given; it grows when you speak, when you lead, and when you uplift others,” he said.

Representing Wema Bank, Divisional Head of Retail and SME, Ayodele Olojede, reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting female leadership through initiatives such as Sara by Wema and ALAT’s Learn, both designed to promote digital and financial literacy among women and teenagers.

“Leadership begins with access – access to knowledge, technology, and opportunity. At Wema Bank, we’re intentional about helping girls build confidence, pursue ambitions, and transform their world through innovation and inclusion,” Olojede said.

She urged the girls to dream without limits, adding that leadership is not defined by age or title but by vision and courage to make a difference.

In her goodwill message, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Pharm. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Oke-Osanyintolu, represented by Mrs. Patience Okeke, stressed the importance of digital literacy as a pathway to leadership.

“Digital power is not just about access to devices but to knowledge and opportunity,” she said. “Girls must take up space in classrooms, boardrooms, and tech hubs. The future is not something we wait for; it is something we create.”

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, represented by Mrs. Grace Akinfoyewa, praised Lagos girls for excelling in science and technology competitions.

“When you train a girl, you train a nation,” she said. “Girls are proving every day that they can lead, innovate, and achieve. You are the leaders of today, not just tomorrow.”

The summit, well attended by young girls from various secondary schools across Lagos, concluded with a renewed pledge from organisers and partners to continue fostering spaces that enable girls to lead boldly, innovate fearlessly, and thrive in an inclusive digital world.