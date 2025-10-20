Osinbajo Leads ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Cote D’Ivoire

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed former Nigeria’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to lead its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The election is scheduled for October 25, 2025.

The Mission was deployed on October 19 to 29, 2025 in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

According to a statement, as Head of Mission, Professor Osinbajo will lead a team of eminent West Africans tasked with engaging key national stakeholders to support a peaceful and credible electoral process, fostering cooperation with other international and domestic observer groups and assessing the conduct of the polls.

The statement said the deployment of the Observation Mission underscores ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability and credible elections in the sub-region.