  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Osinbajo Leads ECOWAS Election…

Featured | 2 hours ago

Osinbajo Leads ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Cote D’Ivoire 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed former Nigeria’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to lead its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The election is scheduled for October 25, 2025. 

The Mission was deployed on October 19 to 29,  2025 in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. 

According to a statement, as Head of Mission, Professor Osinbajo will lead a team of eminent West Africans tasked with engaging key national stakeholders to support a peaceful and credible electoral process, fostering cooperation with other international and domestic observer groups and assessing the conduct of the polls. 

The statement said the deployment of the Observation Mission underscores ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability and credible elections in the sub-region.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.