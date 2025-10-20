Onanuga Wants Kanu’s Counsel Sanctioned For Participating In Protest

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has called on legal authorities to sanction Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for “unethical conduct” during Monday’s #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

Onanuga, in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, expressed surprise to see Ejimakor among protesters led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore.

He wrote: “I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest.”

The presidential media aide argued that as a legal practitioner, Ejimakor should be mindful of the principle of sub judice, particularly as Kanu’s ongoing treason trial is still before the court.

According to him, “The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu.”

He added that rather than focusing on legal strategy, the lawyer had “resorted to extra-legal tactics” by joining “a career anarchist to influence the process”.

The presidential spokesperson described the protest as “shambolic”, saying Ejimakor’s action “questions his adherence to professional ethics,” urging the relevant legal bodies to “consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer”.

The #FreeNnamdiKanu demonstration, organised by Sowore, disrupted movement around major parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday as protesters demanded the release of the IPOB leader, whose trial for alleged treasonable felony is ongoing before the Federal High Court in Abuja.