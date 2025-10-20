FG Hails Launch of First African Aeronautical Varsity 

-Women ministry pledges to enroll 100 girls from 6 geopolitical zones

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has commended the launch of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, IBUAM, describing it as a revolutionary step in the aviation sector.

The institution’s unique combination includes a flying school, aviation professional training, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities, thereby making it the first of its kind in Africa.

Speaking yesterday at the unveiling, Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, emphasized the university’s establishment aligns with the government’s five-point agenda, which includes supporting local entrepreneurs and human capital development.

Citing a Boeing study and the growing demand for aviation professionals in Africa, Keyamo predicted that African aviation will be the fastest-growing sector in the next few years, and emphasized the need for institutions to produce skilled professionals to meet this demand.

“The launch of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management is seen as a significant step in addressing the shortage of aviation professionals in Nigeria and Africa.

“The university’s unique combination of training programs is expected to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the industry.

“The Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of aviation education and professional development in Africa. With its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, the university is poised to become a leading institution in the sector.”

In his speech, the proprietor of the institution, Dr. Isaac Balami, said beyond redefining the future of aviation education and professional development in Nigeria and Africa, the institution was established with a strong focus on innovation, professionalism, and safety, and aims to produce world-class professionals who are technically competent, ethically grounded, and globally competitive.

In addressing industry challenges, he said the university’s establishment comes at a time when the Nigerian aviation industry is expanding and facing challenges related to limited local capacity for advanced technical and managerial training.

He added that by providing specialized training programs, the university aims to bridge this gap and equip students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the industry.

“The university is set to collaborate with industry stakeholders, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to ensure that its programmes meet the highest standards of safety and excellence.

“This partnership will enable the university to provide students with practical training and exposure to real-world industry challenges.

“The university’s curriculum is designed to emphasize the importance of safety, discipline, and excellence in the aviation industry. With a focus on both aeronautics and management, the university aims to produce well-rounded professionals who can effectively manage and operate in the industry.”

In the same vein, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman has revealed that the ministry will support the enrolment of 100 girls into the institution.

Represented by her Special Assistant on Strategic partnership, Chinny Okafor, the minister said the girls will come from the six geopolitical zones of the country and the motive is to demystify the sector that has been attributed to be male dominated.

“The aviation sector has long been a male-dominated field, but efforts are being made to encourage more girls to pursue careers in aviation.

“The inclusion of girls in aviation programs is crucial for promoting diversity and addressing the industry’s skills gap.

“By providing opportunities for girls to study aviation courses, we can tap into a previously underutilized talent pool and create a more inclusive and dynamic industry” she said.