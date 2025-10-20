FG Applauds Stockbrokers’ $1trn Advocacy,48 Members Bag Fellowship 

The federal government has commended the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) for its proactive advocacy aimed at expanding the Nigerian economy to a $1 trillion valuation, through strategic engagement with capital market opportunities.

Speaking at the 29th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference held in Abuja over the weekend, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, praised the Institute’s commitment to national economic growth.

The conference, themed “Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, and Sustainable Era: Charting Pathways for Economic Transformation,” brought together key stakeholders in the financial sector to discuss the future of Nigeria’s capital market markets in a rapidly evolving global market.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I wish to commend the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers for its bold and forward-looking advocacy aimed at positioning the Nigerian economy on the path to achieving a $1 trillion GDP. The journey to a $1 trillion economy is ambitious, but with strategic collaboration between government, regulators, and market operators, it is entirely achievable,” Hadejia said.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, delivered a keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite. He presented insights from the ongoing implementation of the Capital Market Master Plan (2015–2025), and the strategic outlook extending to 2035.

“Through initiatives like Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) and the National Investor Protection Fund (NIPF), we’ve raised regulatory standards and investor confidence. Digital tools such as e-Dividend and Direct Cash Settlement have improved market efficiency and transparency. However, enforcement must be faster and more decisive to deter misconduct effectively,” he said.

In his address, 13th President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Oluropo Dada, spoke on the convergence of technology, ethics, and sustainability as transformative forces reshaping global capital markets.

“Technologies such as blockchain, AI, and fintech are revolutionising the way markets function, making them more efficient and inclusive. This conference aims to explore how Nigeria can harness these trends to retool the capital market for stronger economic and social outcomes, “ Dada said.