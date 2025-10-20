BPP Warns Procurement Officers Against Hindering Reforms

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has warned public sector procurement officers against hindering ongoing procurement reforms, or face appropriate sanctions.

The Director-General (DG), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, gave the warning in a statement by Zira Nagga, Head, Public Relations, BPP in Abuja on Monday.

According to Nagga, the DG spoke during a strategic meeting in Abuja with procurement officers on Grade Levels 08 to 14 under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Adedokun, in his keynote address, titled ‘Driving Excellence through Transparency, Compliance, and Efficiency,’ emphasised the BPP’s mission to make procurement in Nigeria transparent, accountable, efficient and beneficial to every citizen.

He said that the BPP would henceforth sanction procurement officers who misguide their chief executives on procurement processes.

He added that procurement officers who lobbied for postings would be denied posting to the lobbied agencies.

Adedokun also said that the bureau would now recommend stopping the salaries of procurement officers who do not report to their offices.

The DG further said that procurement officers, who delayed the processing of official documents, would be sanctioned in line with the public service rules.

He said however that the BPP would defend any procurement officer who carried out their duties professionally.

”They are free to approach the bureau with their challenges for review and resolution,” he said.

Adedokun emphasised that the BPP was committed to deepening transparency, compliance and efficiency in Nigeria’s public procurement system.

”According to him, the bureau will adhere to a 21-day timeline, as mandated by the Public Procurement Act 2007, within which its decisions on complaints by contractors will be visited,

”The BPP is required to review cases, issue a written decision within 21 working days of receiving the complaints, and state the corrective actions, reasons for rejection, or remedies granted.”

The DG announced plans to streamline approval processes, standardise documentation, and automate workflows to ensure timely and transparent procurement decisions.

He reiterated the BPP’s central role in supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at promoting good governance, accountability and service delivery.

Adedokun said the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of the new procurement guidelines, revised service-wide monetary thresholds and other components of the ongoing procurement reforms.

He promised to make the meeting more regular and hinted that the BPP would soon convene a meeting with procurement officers employed in various procuring entities.

The meeting concluded with a call to action for all procurement professionals to uphold ethical standards, embrace innovation and demonstrate unwavering dedication to national development through transparent and efficient service delivery. (NAN)