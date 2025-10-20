  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

AWARI App Secures Funding to Boost Urban Discovery, SME Growth

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

Nigeria’s lifestyle discovery platform, AWARI, has secured a new round of bridge funding to scale its mission of transforming urban discovery and supporting lifestyle businesses across Africa ahead of Detty December, the country’s peak entertainment and tourism season.

The funding round, which surpassed the company’s previous pre-seed raise, was led by the Lagos Angel Network (LAN) and supported by a network of strategic investors.

Founded by entrepreneur Tannaz Bahnam, AWARI connects users with local lifestyle businesses — including restaurants, spas, gyms, shops, and events — while providing business owners with tools for visibility, bookings, loyalty management, and data-driven growth.

Speaking on the new funding, Bahnam said the investment will help the company deepen its impact and strengthen its role in supporting urban living and SME growth.

Speaking also, Chairperson of the Lagos Angel Network, Yemi Keri, described the company’s growth as a positive sign for Africa’s digital and SME ecosystem.

“We are excited to support AWARI as it shapes the future of urban discovery in Africa,” Keri said. “AWARI is creating real value for SMEs by helping them increase visibility, attract new customers, and thrive in competitive urban markets,” Keri said.

