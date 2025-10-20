Akinlalu Killing: AMBO Movement Gives Scholarship to Victims’ Children

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the gruesome killing of indigenes of the ancient town of Akinlalu few days ago, the campaign team of the leading governorship aspirant in Osun APC, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebami, has paid a condolence visit to the families of the victims of the attack in the ancient town.

The AMBO Movement also gave scholarships to the highest academic level for the children of the victims of the incident just as the movement promised an immediate construction of an ultramodern police division in the town.

Speaking during the visit, the symbol of the movement, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, said AMBO Movement would spare no efforts to support the families of the victims that lost their lives to the incident.

Oyebamiji, who expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the parents and families of the deceased, vowed to work assiduously with the security agencies to bring the culprits to book.

“It is painful that lives of some of the promising indigenes who are the future of this town were cut short to gruesome killings. But I can assure you that the perpetrators will not go scot-free. They will face the full wrath of the law. We will support you and work to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. “

“Our leader, former Governor of Osun and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has been very supportive and working seriously to ensure that none of the culprits goes unpunished. We will continue to support your town to restore peace. We pray God to continue to shower His mercy on the parents and families of the victims.

“We want to assure you that all the children of the victims are given scholarships from primary to tertiary institutions by the AMBO Movement. We have setup a committee to ensure this. Anyone of the children that wants to learn any vocation will be equally supported to graduation level and as well equip them with necessary facilities and equipment.

“This is not about politics; it is a necessity. With this visit, we will brief the Minister for further assistance. We will also construct an ultramodern police post in the town to strengthen security”, Oyebamiji assured.

In his remarks, Alakinlalu of Akinlalu, Oba Israel Oyewale Aborisade, lauded AMBO Movement for identifying with the community.

The traditional rulers expressed profound gratitude to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his swift response and lofty intervention to get the federal government attention on the incident.

In their separate remarks, Aro of Akinlalu, Chief Kamorudeen Oyebamiji, Ekarun of Akinlalu, Chief Fatoye Sunday, and Akinlalu Youth Leader, Comrade Adeboye Musibau extolled Oyebamiji and the entire AMBO Movement for their compassion, kindness and sympathy.

The trio who had earlier requested for support for the ancient town expressed gratitude to the AMBO Movement for approving all the requests made.