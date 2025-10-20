Africuff Film Festival Returns to Houston this October

Iyke Bede

The Africuff Film Festival will return to Houston, Texas, this October for its 2025 edition themed ‘Beyond Borders: Stories That Connect Us.’ The three-day event, scheduled to hold from October 24 to 26 at Star Cinema Grill, Richmond, will continue its mission of showcasing African and diaspora cinema to a global audience.

Now in its third year, Africuff has grown into one of Houston’s major cultural events, attracting diverse audiences eager to experience authentic African stories told through film. This year’s theme highlights the role of cinema in connecting communities through shared human experiences.

The festival will open with the Nigerian feature ‘King Lotanna,’ an epic tale of legacy, resilience, and destiny that blends mysticism with modern drama. The film sets the tone for the weekend’s screenings, exploring how heritage and identity intersect in contemporary storytelling.

The closing film, ‘Aso Ebi Diaries,’ will be screened on October 26. The production, which recently won Best Costume at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), celebrates family, fashion, and cultural pride. It has been touring across the United States and is expected to deliver a strong emotional conclusion to the festival.

Africuff 2025 will feature a broad programme that includes panel discussions, art and cultural exhibitions, and networking sessions designed to bring together filmmakers, industry professionals, and film lovers. It will also provide a platform for young and emerging filmmakers through its student showcase segment.

Director of Africuff Film Festival, Emem Isong-Misodi, said this year’s edition continues the festival’s goal of fostering inclusivity and cultural connection through film.

“This year’s theme, ‘Beyond Borders: Stories That Connect Us,’ reflects our mission to bridge cultures and inspire unity through the power of film. We want audiences to see themselves in these stories, no matter where they come from,” she said.

Entries for this year’s festival were received from Ethiopia, the United States, Burundi, Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, and Botswana, showing an increase in participation from the previous editions.